Our love and passion for decorating homes, admiration and appreciation for the Indian crafts, backed with many years of experience in the handicrafts exports market, led us to launch The Yellow Door Store, the online shop for our home decor retail outlet - The Yellow Door. Launched in July 2009, we now offer our services with the convenience of shopping from anywhere and home delivery across the globe.

The Yellow Door is your entry to an exclusive and unique range of home products, which have been carefully designed and handcrafted in small towns of the country (India). Our endeavor is to promote the Indian handicrafts by integrating our contemporary designs with the unique skills of our craftsmen, and developing beautiful handmade products which can find a special place in your homes. We also specialize in hand painted antique finishes, which give a character to our products. Whether it's finding that perfect piece for your home or looking for a beautiful gift for a friend, you will find it here at The Yellow Door. Our best quality at affordable prices and excellent and prompt service strengthens our existence. The Yellow Door dedicates 3% of all it sales to the talented craftsmen and contributes towards their upliftment and development. Join us in promoting Indian Handicrafts.