AreaPlanz Design
Interior Architects in Pune, Maharashtra, India
Reviews (10)
    Western Avenue
    Cafe Coffee
    Lodha Belmondo
    4 BHK Luxurious Project
    4 BHK Luxurious Apartment at Mont Vert Dieu
    Hill Shire, Wagholi
    AreaPlanz is a professionally managed initiative providing end to end solutions for both residential & commercial requirements.

    The company was established in 1999. We put together an excellent team which thrives on customer delight. We cover the entire nine yards right from understanding the need, drawings, budgets, time pert chart, payment schedule, selection of material, finishing, execution, periodic review, implementation, workforce management, project completion, final review & handover. We strive hard to provide outcomes that are both functionally & aesthetically at par with the best & close to the expectations of the Customer. On time delivery has been the trade mark of our operations and all our project are 'Vaastu' compliant & this value addition is at no extra cost. part from interior designing we also undertake civil and renovation jobs which includes construction of new premises and remodeling of old premises. We appreciate the importance of creating interior arrangements that are suitable to both individual as well as organizational needs in commercial projects & the entire family in residential projects.

    Services
    Interior Designing, Architure, and Consultancy
    Service areas
    • Pune
    • Pune, Maharashtra, India
    Company awards
    Most Creative Interior Designer of the Year Maharashtra 2019
    Address
    Alliance Babylon, Flat no 2, Ram Indu Park, Lane no 2, near Sapling Nursery, Baner road
    411045 Pune, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9922132225 www.areaplanzdesign.com

    Reviews

    pankajsingh2031969
    During our hunt for finding the best interior designer for our 4 BHK apartment in Pune, we visited many designers from Baner,Pashan, even Mumbai, to cosmetic stores like Homelane, Livspace, etc. But Area Planz Design was like no other with amazingly pretty designs, and decent pricing. Ms Bindiya, who was our designer is truly remarkable. She has great sense of design and through technical knowledge. She is a joy to work with as she understood our taste, and recommended designs that were totally drool-worthy. By the time we moved from 2D to 3D, we were absolutely in love with the designs she created for us. We had a few discussions on pricing, but we were overall satisfied with the quotations we received from them. We found Area Planz Design to be better priced as compared to others in the market. While our hunt for designers we came across so many firms providing low quotes but we realized at a stage that there are lot many loopholes and fake promises made by some designers relating to material and warranty.We are happy and satisfied we choose Area Planz design team. Their terms and conditions doesn't come with any asterisk mark. The team is really very pleasant to work with. AreaPlanz Design team and their contractors started with execution, and most of it was really smooth. The workers were skilled, and the process was quite painless. The overall outcome was absolutely great. Ms Bindiya and Mr Kuldeep helped us all along the way with choosing wallpapers, lights, sofa designs, curtains, and anything and everything. Both of them were really approachable and were always a pleasure to talk to. The house looks absolutely great. The execution is as close to the 3D as they can get. Thanks to Ms Bindiya, Mr Kuldeep and the entire Area Planz Design team for doing a fab job. Will really recommend Area Planz Design for their beautiful designs and flawless execution.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: August 2019
    Ranjeet Arora Ranjeet Arora
    I was never interested in hiring an interior designer for our home, why hire someone when you can do the work yourself right! But I was very impressed with one of my close friends home, every time I walk into his house I get this positive vibe of the beautiful decor. He highly recommended Area Planz Design and I decided to give them a try. I was impressed by their professionalism right from the first meeting, and the home decor went without a glitch. Hiring Area Planz Design proved my initial assumptions wrong as they were very reasonably priced. Hire Area Planz Design - it will be the best gift you can give to your home.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: December 2018
    Nidhi Dudeja Nidhi Dudeja
    I had the best experience with Area Planz Design Interiors, from start to finish it was so easy! I didn't have the designing experience myself to Visualize at first go ..But the team over there headed by Bindiya & Kuldeep which they made life so easy in understanding what i wanted and what best can be gone into the taste of living . This was notified at their first go during our initial talks/Conversations.I had a design experience in background as i had traveled around the world to many Countries, but, integrating that classy things into and making into a House had to be appreciated . I had been wanting to try Area Planz Design Interiors and i guess i got the good team and finally took the leap! My designer was Bindiya,where she made me comfortable to talk with even though me not having much of their skills/talents :). They were perfect! Bindiya & Kuldeep totally got what my vision was and was beyond accommodating. They made it so easy and enjoyable! They took our styles and combined them perfectly. I am so over the moon excited about my interior designs especially the Living room , the meditation room and the other rooms. I can not say Just Thanks to Area Planz Design team , as "Thanks" is just a small word to say . Thanks especially to Bindiya & Kuldeep as they got accommodated with the things and did executed in a Perfect way. Their helping hand and accommodating with the things mentioned at the last minute was quiet impressed by me and again Thanks from me and my family to their team... Definite Recommendation for anyone looking for an hassle free design and execution
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2018
