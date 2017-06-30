AreaPlanz is a professionally managed initiative providing end to end solutions for both residential & commercial requirements.

The company was established in 1999. We put together an excellent team which thrives on customer delight. We cover the entire nine yards right from understanding the need, drawings, budgets, time pert chart, payment schedule, selection of material, finishing, execution, periodic review, implementation, workforce management, project completion, final review & handover. We strive hard to provide outcomes that are both functionally & aesthetically at par with the best & close to the expectations of the Customer. On time delivery has been the trade mark of our operations and all our project are 'Vaastu' compliant & this value addition is at no extra cost. part from interior designing we also undertake civil and renovation jobs which includes construction of new premises and remodeling of old premises. We appreciate the importance of creating interior arrangements that are suitable to both individual as well as organizational needs in commercial projects & the entire family in residential projects.