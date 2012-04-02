Dipen Gada and Associates, popularly known as DGA, began as a very modest interior design firm. Gradually with time and every project accomplished, DGA evolved from an exclusive interior design firm to a civil and architectural planning firm and attained the position as one of the respectable firms of Baroda. Since its inception in 1993 DGA has made its presence felt through innovative and timeless designs. The principal designer and founder of the firm, Dipen Gada holds a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from M.S University,Vadodara Gujarat.The core team at DGA consists of qualified and driven professionals comprising of Architects, Interior Designers and Engineers who create versatile body of work ranging from architecture, interior, landscape and product design. The firm strives to maintain a balance between aesthetics and functionality in all its designs.
L HoueRunner Up, Best Residential Single Dwelling, IIID Anchor Awards 2013
Manish Patel PenhouseWinner, Best Multi-dwelling Large, IIID Anchor Awards 2013
MayuriWinner, Best Retail, IIID Anchor Awards 2013 Achievement in Design & Architecture, Goodhomes Awards 2013
The CubeWinner, Best Architecture Residential, Ultratech Cement Awards 2012
PEEP House: Winner—Best Residential Design of the year 2012 in IIID Anchor Awards( Regional) 2012. 2012
PEEP House: Winner—Best Residential Design of the year 2012 in IIID Anchor Awards( Regional) 2012. 2012

Fiorella- Italian Restaurant: Runners- up—Hospitality Design of the year 2012 in IIID Anchor Awards(Regional) 2012. 2012 DIPEN GADA : Selected as one of the Designer in I GEN-50 forum 2012- By Architects & Interiors India, ITP Publishing. 2012 "The Cube"- Winner in the Best Residential category at Artist in Concrete Awards. 2012 "DGA office"- Winner in the Best Commercial category at Artist in Concrete Awards. 2012 "The Cube"- Winner-Best Architectural Residential Award (West Region) at Celebration of Architectural Awards ceremony 2011, Ahmedabad. 2011 "TBW- The BathWorld": Winner-Best Retail Design of the year 2011 in IIID Anchor Awards (West Region), 2011 2011 The Cube": Runner-up- Residential Single Dwelling Design in IIID Anchor Awards (West Region), 2011 2011 "Amin Residence": Commendation Award- Residential Single Dwelling Design in IIID Anchor Awards (West Region), 2011 2011 " TBW- the Bath world": Winner for the Interior Design Retail project of the year 2011 by Architects & Interiors Awards (Ace of Space) 2011 2010 "The Cube": "Special Mention" Award for Residence Design with Difference by Architecture+Design (A+D Spectrum foundation Architecture Awards 2010) 2010 "The Cube": Winner for the Best Architectural Residential Design November 2010 at Architects & Interiors India Award (Aces of Space Awards) 2010 2009 "C.H intimacy": Winner for the Best Interior Design Merchandise at National IAD Awards 2009 (Interiors & Architecture Designs Awards 2009) 2009 DGA office: 1st runner-up award in workspace category at IIID National M.K Awards 2009 2009 DGA office: winner in workspace category at IIID Western Regional M.K Awards 2009 2009 C.H Intimacy: 1st runner-up in retail category-IIID Western Regional M.K Awards 2009 2008 RR Kabel Awards-Innovative Designer Of The Year, Society interiors honors, Mumbai, India, 2008 2006 Mr. Dipen Gada was headed as the Chairperson of IIID (Institute of Indian Interior Designers), Vadodara Chapter from the year 2006-2008.
The Design Source, August—September 2013 issue, with cover page 2013 PEEP House- Inside Outside , March 2013 issue 2013 The CUBE House- Design Source, Dec- Jan 2013 issue with Cover page. 2012 Tree House- Home Trends- Vol 3- September 2012 2012 TBW- The Bathworld- Design Today- September 2012 2012 Amin Residence- Design Today (India Today Group) – July 2012 2012 TBW- The Bathworld- Design Matrix Magazine-May-June 2012 issue. 2012 Amin Residence- Good Homes- April 2012 issue. 2012 Amin Residence- (Cover Page) Forbes India- 30 March 2012 Issue 2012 TBW- The Bathworld- I A & b (Indian Architect and builder) Jan 2012 Vol 25 ( 5) 2012 Amin Residence- Better Interiors- February 2012 2011 Amin Residence-Home Review-October-2011 2011 Amin Residence-Inside- Outside-August 2011 2011 The Cube-Society Interiors-August 2011 2011 The Cube-Better Interiors-July 2011 2011 The Wall House-Home Review-June 2011 2011 The Cube-Home Review-Feb 2011 2010 The Wall House-Trends-Indian Ediion-Vol-6 2010 DGA-Dipen Gada & Associates-I A & B (Indian Architects & Builders) Dec 2010 2010 Mona’s Beauty Salone- Society Interiors – Dec 2010 2010 DGA-Dipen Gada & Associates-Home Review-Aug 2010 2009 Shah & Thakkar Residence-C.W Interiors Dec 2009 2009 Anand House-Home Review-November-2009 2009 Mangalas Farm-Home Review-July 2009 2009 Anand House-Inside-Out Dubai International Magazine-May-2009 2008 Anand House-Society Interior –December 2008 2008 The Bath Lounge-Insite-July-August-2008 2008 The Bath Lounge-Design Today-October-2008 2008 Billabong High School-Inside-Outside-July 2008 2008 Yuva Cosmetic Clinic-Inside-Outside-July 2008 2008 Soham Bungalows-Inside Outside-February 2008 2007 Article for M.S University-Zonal NASA convention-2007 2007 Soham Bungalows -Better Interiors-December 2007 2006 Mumbai Pent House-Society Interiors-September 2006 2005 Sakar Inside-Outside-August 2005 2000 Nilamber-Inside-Outside-October-2000
