Dipen Gada and Associates, popularly known as DGA, began as a very modest interior design firm. Gradually with time and every project accomplished, DGA evolved from an exclusive interior design firm to a civil and architectural planning firm and attained the position as one of the respectable firms of Baroda. Since its inception in 1993 DGA has made its presence felt through innovative and timeless designs. The principal designer and founder of the firm, Dipen Gada holds a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from M.S University,Vadodara Gujarat.The core team at DGA consists of qualified and driven professionals comprising of Architects, Interior Designers and Engineers who create versatile body of work ranging from architecture, interior, landscape and product design. The firm strives to maintain a balance between aesthetics and functionality in all its designs.