Grandeur Interiors
Kitchen Planners in New Delhi
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Villas
    Show flat in Mumbai
    Italian Modular Kitchens

    Since 1998, Grandeur offers the discerning customer a wide range of modular kitchens, appliances and furniture from premium European brands. 

    Through its showrooms in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Grandeur brings to you exclusive Italian & German modular kitchens that are functional, aesthetic and fully customizable. To complement these, a wide range of built-in kitchen appliances from leading global brands is offered. 

    Grandeur also collaborates with some of Italy’s finest furniture brands to bring to you world-class wardrobes, innovative wall compositions, as well as exceptional living, dining & bedroom solutions. 

    Over the years, Grandeur has successfully created a niche for itself amongst reputed architects, interior designers, developers as well as enlightened consumers.

    Services
    • Italian modular kitchens
    • German modular kitchens
    • bespoke wardrobes
    • furniture and accessories from leading European brands.
    Service areas
    • New Delhi
    • MUMBAI
    • bangalore
    • anywhere in India
    Address
    C—158 Okhla Phase 1
    110048 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9810552726 grandeur.in

    Reviews

    Nicolaus Berlin Nicolaus Berlin
    Great service, great consultation and fantastic quality. Anytime again!
    about 6 years ago
