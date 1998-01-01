Since 1998, Grandeur offers the discerning customer a wide range of modular kitchens, appliances and furniture from premium European brands.

Through its showrooms in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Grandeur brings to you exclusive Italian & German modular kitchens that are functional, aesthetic and fully customizable. To complement these, a wide range of built-in kitchen appliances from leading global brands is offered.

Grandeur also collaborates with some of Italy’s finest furniture brands to bring to you world-class wardrobes, innovative wall compositions, as well as exceptional living, dining & bedroom solutions.

Over the years, Grandeur has successfully created a niche for itself amongst reputed architects, interior designers, developers as well as enlightened consumers.