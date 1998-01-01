Since 1998, Grandeur offers the discerning customer a wide range of modular kitchens, appliances and furniture from premium European brands.
Through its showrooms in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Grandeur brings to you exclusive Italian & German modular kitchens that are functional, aesthetic and fully customizable. To complement these, a wide range of built-in kitchen appliances from leading global brands is offered.
Grandeur also collaborates with some of Italy’s finest furniture brands to bring to you world-class wardrobes, innovative wall compositions, as well as exceptional living, dining & bedroom solutions.
Over the years, Grandeur has successfully created a niche for itself amongst reputed architects, interior designers, developers as well as enlightened consumers.
- Services
- Italian modular kitchens
- German modular kitchens
- bespoke wardrobes
- furniture and accessories from leading European brands.
- Service areas
- New Delhi
- MUMBAI
- bangalore
- anywhere in India
- Address
-
C—158 Okhla Phase 1
110048 New Delhi
India
+91-9810552726 grandeur.in