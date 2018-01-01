Your browser is out-of-date.

DESIGN5
Interior Architects in New Delhi
Projects (6)
Reviews (3)
Projects

    • APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist living room
    +41
    APARTMENT
    Luxury Villa, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Modern houses
    Luxury Villa, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Modern houses
    Luxury Villa, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Modern houses
    +13
    Luxury Villa
    DENIZEN STORES, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Commercial spaces
    DENIZEN STORES, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Commercial spaces
    DENIZEN STORES, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Commercial spaces
    +2
    DENIZEN STORES
    RESIDENTIAL APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist houses
    RESIDENTIAL APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist houses
    RESIDENTIAL APARTMENT, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Minimalist houses
    +9
    RESIDENTIAL APARTMENT
    Mama Mia Lounge - Fortis Hospitals, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Commercial spaces
    Mama Mia Lounge - Fortis Hospitals, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Commercial spaces
    Mama Mia Lounge - Fortis Hospitals, DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Commercial spaces
    +7
    Mama Mia Lounge - Fortis Hospitals
    New Beginning., DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Modern style bedroom
    New Beginning., DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Modern style bedroom
    New Beginning., DESIGN5 DESIGN5 Modern style bedroom
    +5
    New Beginning.

    DESIGN 5 is a team of young enthusiastic individuals keen to provide the assembly of  knowledge, expertise, experience, creativity, and professionalism to our projects.

    Over 10 years of collective experience of architectural, interior design and project management solutions, we are committed to provide innovative one stop solution for design and build process.

    Today, our team constitutes of talent that originates from various parts of India that has lent us the diversity and local expertise to handle projects anywhere in the country. 

    We have had the privilege and opportunity to work at close quarters with the leading international brands looking to initiate and strengthen their presence in India.

    Since it's inception, DESIGN5 has undertaken a wide variety of projects ranging from retail, offices, restaurant, hospitals, and private residences to full scale new building projects.

    Among our clients you will find...

    RETAIL - Denizen, Levis, Aditya Birla Group, Sony Ericsson, Candico...

    OFFICES - Metlife, GMS Group, Titan...

    RESTAURANT & CAFE - Dunkin Donuts, Chatime, Costa Coffee, Fortune Hotels, Republic of Chicken...

    HOSPITALS - Fortis Hospitals...

    PRIVATE RESIDENCES - A total of number of 20 projects, which included small and large size villas.

    With total of number of 350 projects measuring 2.9 million Sq.ft of area completed DESIGN5 is the undisputed expert in the design+build segment in India.For a complete portfolio feel free to contact us.

    Services
    • Architectural
    • Project Management Consultancy
    • Interior Designs and Turnkey Projects.
    Service areas
    All over India and New Delhi
    Address
    318, 1st Floor, Mandi Road, Sultanpur,
    110030 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9818898549 www.design5.co.in

    Reviews

    ROCKSTAR ROCKY
    over 4 years ago
    Yogi Chopra
    Nice work done by the team.
    almost 5 years ago
    Vaibhav Bhardwaj
    A Team with true inspiration, innovation & timely dedication. Good job. All the best & Keep growing.
    almost 5 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
