DESIGN 5 is a team of young enthusiastic individuals keen to provide the assembly of knowledge, expertise, experience, creativity, and professionalism to our projects.

Over 10 years of collective experience of architectural, interior design and project management solutions, we are committed to provide innovative one stop solution for design and build process.

Today, our team constitutes of talent that originates from various parts of India that has lent us the diversity and local expertise to handle projects anywhere in the country.

We have had the privilege and opportunity to work at close quarters with the leading international brands looking to initiate and strengthen their presence in India.

Since it's inception, DESIGN5 has undertaken a wide variety of projects ranging from retail, offices, restaurant, hospitals, and private residences to full scale new building projects.

Among our clients you will find...

RETAIL - Denizen, Levis, Aditya Birla Group, Sony Ericsson, Candico...

OFFICES - Metlife, GMS Group, Titan...

RESTAURANT & CAFE - Dunkin Donuts, Chatime, Costa Coffee, Fortune Hotels, Republic of Chicken...

HOSPITALS - Fortis Hospitals...

PRIVATE RESIDENCES - A total of number of 20 projects, which included small and large size villas.

With total of number of 350 projects measuring 2.9 million Sq.ft of area completed DESIGN5 is the undisputed expert in the design+build segment in India.For a complete portfolio feel free to contact us.