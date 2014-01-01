Your browser is out-of-date.

H &amp; R Johnson (INDIA)
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Mumbai
    • The only entity in India to offer end-to-end lifestyle solutions covering Wall and Floor Tiles, Faucets, Sanitaryware & Wellness products, Engineered Marble and Quartz as well as Modular Kitchens.

    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Company awards
    • The Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Award—2016
    • Credai awarded Johnson Tiles Preferred Partner title for the third consecutive year—2016
    • H & R Johnson is now selected as Super Brand—2016
    • Economic Times Architecture & Design Top 100 Brands title awarded to Johnson—2015
    • ohnson Kunigal plant has been awarded the Prestigious National Energy Conservation Award 2015 by BEE, Government of India under Ceramic Category
    • Johnson Tiles has been awarded The Economic Times—Architecture & Design Top 100 Brands
    • Johnson received the Most Admired Brand award chosen by consumer and industry for the most preferred brand in the industry for admiration, innovation and aspiration—2014
    • H & R Johnson (India) received the Constructions World Annual Awards for being the largest tiles & sanitary ware company
    • Johnson Tiles won the Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Award—2014
    • Credai awarded Johnson Tiles Preferred Partner title for the third consecutive year and many more
    Address
    7th Floor, Windsor, C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Santacruz (East)
    400098 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2230647300 www.hrjohnsonindia.com
