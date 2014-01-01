The only entity in India to offer end-to-end lifestyle solutions covering Wall and Floor Tiles, Faucets, Sanitaryware & Wellness products, Engineered Marble and Quartz as well as Modular Kitchens.
- Mumbai
- Company awards
- The Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Award—2016
- Credai awarded Johnson Tiles
Preferred Partnertitle for the third consecutive year—2016
- H & R Johnson is now selected as Super Brand—2016
- Economic Times Architecture & Design Top 100 Brands title awarded to Johnson—2015
- ohnson Kunigal plant has been awarded the Prestigious National Energy Conservation Award 2015 by BEE, Government of India under Ceramic Category
- Johnson Tiles has been awarded
The Economic Times—Architecture & Design Top 100 Brands
- Johnson received the
Most Admired Brandaward chosen by consumer and industry for the most preferred brand in the industry for admiration, innovation and aspiration—2014
- H & R Johnson (India) received the
Constructions World Annual Awardsfor being the largest tiles & sanitary ware company
- Johnson Tiles won the Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Award—2014
- Credai awarded Johnson Tiles
Preferred Partnertitle for the third consecutive year and many more
7th Floor, Windsor, C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Santacruz (East)
400098 Mumbai
India
+91-2230647300 www.hrjohnsonindia.com