Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Pune
Reviews (7)
    Tulips - a company involved in providing turnkey design and production solutions for bespoke, made-to-measure curtains, upholstery, bed linen, etc.

    We work very closely with architects and interior designers in realizing their concepts for textiles within their projects, starting from site analysis to final installation.

    Our factory in Pune does everything from developing textiles as per the specifiers to value added services like embroideries, printing, etc. We are a full service firm providing services from site measurements to final installations.

    Our home furnishings have been installed in some of the biggest private residences and hospitality establishments including Parineeti Chopra (Mumbai), D.Y. Patil (Pune), The Taj Palace (Delhi), Park Hyatt (Hyderabad), Le Meridien (Mahabaleshwar and Pune), and more.

    Services
    • We offer a host of soft furnishing products including curtains
    • blinds
    • valances
    • hardware fittings
    • upholstery
    • accessories
    • and bed and bath linen.
    Service areas
    • Pan India and Middle East
    • pune
    Address
    1025-A, Vora Kothari Building,
    411030 Pune
    India
    +91-7875555413 www.tulipsindia.com

    Reviews

    Kripa Krishnamoorthy Kripa Krishnamoorthy
    Very poor experience. No feedback or adherence to timelines. It was the second time and a repeat experience.  Very discourteous and not worth the money
    over 3 years ago
    Vivek Verma
    Tulip a lovely store with high quality home furnishings......loved it ☺☺
    over 4 years ago
    purushottam patil
    Nice
    about 2 years ago
