p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 16.0px Arial; color: #232323; -webkit-text-stroke: #232323}

span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

Tulips - a company involved in providing turnkey design and production solutions for bespoke, made-to-measure curtains, upholstery, bed linen, etc.

We work very closely with architects and interior designers in realizing their concepts for textiles within their projects, starting from site analysis to final installation.

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 16.0px Arial; color: #232323; -webkit-text-stroke: #232323}

span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 14.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}

p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 14.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000; min-height: 17.0px} span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

Our factory in Pune does everything from developing textiles as per the specifiers to value added services like embroideries, printing, etc. We are a full service firm providing services from site measurements to final installations.

Our home furnishings have been installed in some of the biggest private residences and hospitality establishments including Parineeti Chopra (Mumbai), D.Y. Patil (Pune), The Taj Palace (Delhi), Park Hyatt (Hyderabad), Le Meridien (Mahabaleshwar and Pune), and more.