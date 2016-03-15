SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS in association with DASCO Interiors is known for its unconstrained approach in actualizing design concepts while respecting conventional and traditional design philosophies. As designers of form, space and experiences, we create branded environments and designs that go beyond conventional thinking, thereby achieving client’s business and brand objectives though exceptional retail workplace and hospitality environments. We are dedicated to building design solutions that encapsulate our client’s brands in the marketplace today and for the future.We have mastered in creating exclusive concept based Interior environments which match well with the moods and needs of our clients. Our concepts include a total synchronization of Space, Dimensions, Focal points, Colors, Fittings, Illumination and ventilation. DASCO Interiors provides high end planning, presentation and visualization with highly talented team for unique, original and personalized themes above generic.

OUR SERVICES: We design and decorate living spaces, commercial spaces, spa, office premises, hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, shisha tents, exhibition spaces, Institutions, exterior temporary & permanent setouts, studios, villas, resorts, vacation homes and meeting halls with extraordinary craftsmanship and style.

SPECIAL ARTISTIC SERVICES:

We help our customers to explore and purchase a wide range of Arabic antiquesCalligraphyART works from all parts of the worldPaintings & Drawings (Global)Sculptures, Potteries& VasesItalian framed jewelleriesAntique furnitureBedouin style Interior Fittings & FramesPhotographs & Digital printsIllumination accessoriesAnd other specific needs for Interior decoration.