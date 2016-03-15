Your browser is out-of-date.

SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS
Interior Designers & Decorators in United Arab Emirates
    • SIMPLE SEMI ITALIAN TYPE VILLA, SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS Modern living room Plywood Beige
    SIMPLE SEMI ITALIAN TYPE VILLA
    INTERIOR DESIGN, SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS
    INTERIOR DESIGN, SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS
    INTERIOR DESIGN
    KINFE PAINTINGS FOR INTERIOR DECORATION, SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS ArtworkPictures & paintings
    KINFE PAINTINGS FOR INTERIOR DECORATION, SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS ArtworkPictures & paintings
    KINFE PAINTINGS FOR INTERIOR DECORATION, SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS ArtworkPictures & paintings
    +2
    KINFE PAINTINGS FOR INTERIOR DECORATION
    Knife Paintings for Interior Decoration, SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Knife Paintings for Interior Decoration, SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Knife Paintings for Interior Decoration
    Villa Interior Design, SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS
    Villa Interior Design, SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS
    Villa Interior Design
    Converting small rooms into cozy studios, SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS Modern style bedroom Ceramic White
    Converting small rooms into cozy studios
    SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS in association with DASCO Interiors is known for its unconstrained approach in actualizing design concepts while respecting conventional and traditional design philosophies. As designers of form, space and experiences, we create branded environments and designs that go beyond conventional thinking, thereby achieving client’s business and brand objectives though exceptional retail workplace and hospitality environments. We are dedicated to building design solutions that encapsulate our client’s brands in the marketplace today and for the future.We have mastered in creating exclusive concept based Interior environments which match well with the moods and needs of our clients. Our concepts include a total synchronization of Space, Dimensions, Focal points, Colors, Fittings, Illumination and ventilation. DASCO Interiors provides high end planning, presentation and visualization with highly talented team for unique, original and personalized themes above generic.
    OUR SERVICES: We design and decorate living spaces, commercial spaces, spa, office premises, hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, shisha tents, exhibition spaces, Institutions, exterior temporary & permanent setouts, studios, villas, resorts, vacation homes and meeting halls with extraordinary craftsmanship and style.

    SPECIAL ARTISTIC SERVICES:
    We help our customers to explore  and purchase  a wide range of Arabic antiquesCalligraphyART works from all parts of the worldPaintings & Drawings (Global)Sculptures, Potteries& VasesItalian framed jewelleriesAntique furnitureBedouin style Interior Fittings & FramesPhotographs & Digital printsIllumination accessoriesAnd other specific needs for Interior decoration.

    Service areas
    International and United Arab Emirates
    Company awards
    Citation from President of India Dr.A.P.J.Abdul Kalam-2004, -2-National Awards and 7—independent state awards
    Address
    Al Qusais
    26588 United Arab Emirates
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-43377735 www.dascodubai.com

    Reviews

    amandalawrence50
    I got the Interiors of my house decorated by Artist Sheeba and team-Art De Pondi in the year 2011. My experience with them was wonderful and amazing. We worked together on planning and executing diffrerent contemporary decor ideas. Sheeba and her team made a fabulous work at my home and gave an entirely new modern look to the house. I am very much satisfied and overjoyed with their service.
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: June 2011
