Kalpa is a day in the life of Brahma - God who manages the universe – signifying the eternity of life. Inspired by elements, aspects, matter and non matter, our products are designed to celebrate that very eternity of life and our astitva (identity).

Kalpa home products are designed for contemporary living with an essence of past reflection.

These are designed by reputed artists to support craftsmen and artisans who have kept the art forms alive.

As a part of this endeavor, we have also joined hands with an NGO, Dharohar, which is a fair trade company working with rural and urban artisans for socio-economic development of India, mainly focusing on upliftment of women in remote villages.