Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
KALPAHOME
Furniture & Accessories in Uttarpradesh
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • whispering lights, KALPAHOME KALPAHOME Living roomLighting
    whispering lights, KALPAHOME KALPAHOME Living roomLighting
    whispering lights, KALPAHOME KALPAHOME Living roomLighting
    +1
    whispering lights

    Kalpa is a day in the  life of Brahma - God who manages the universe – signifying the eternity of life. Inspired by elements, aspects, matter and  non matter, our products are designed  to celebrate that very eternity of life and our astitva (identity).

    Kalpa home products  are designed for contemporary living with an essence of past reflection.

    These are designed by reputed artists to support craftsmen and artisans who have kept the art forms alive.

    As a part of this endeavor, we have also joined hands with an NGO, Dharohar, which is a fair trade company working with rural and urban artisans for socio-economic development of India, mainly focusing on upliftment of women in remote villages.

    Services
    design and manufacturing
    Service areas
    Noida
    Address
    B-58 sector 60, Noida, uttar pradesh
    201301 Uttarpradesh
    India
    +91-1204357955 www.kalpahome.com
    Legal disclosure

    ...INSPIRED HOME

      Add SEO element