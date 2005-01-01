Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
I-TECH LED Lighting Co., Ltd
Lighting in Yantai
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Shop Display Light Panel , I-TECH LED Lighting Co., Ltd I-TECH LED Lighting Co., Ltd Classic style houses Plastic White
    Shop Display Light Panel , I-TECH LED Lighting Co., Ltd I-TECH LED Lighting Co., Ltd Classic style houses Plastic White
    Shop Display Light Panel
    Shop Light Panel Decoration, I-TECH LED Lighting Co., Ltd I-TECH LED Lighting Co., Ltd Interior landscaping Synthetic White
    Shop Light Panel Decoration, I-TECH LED Lighting Co., Ltd I-TECH LED Lighting Co., Ltd Interior landscaping Synthetic White
    Shop Light Panel Decoration, I-TECH LED Lighting Co., Ltd I-TECH LED Lighting Co., Ltd Interior landscaping Synthetic White
    Shop Light Panel Decoration

    Since 2005, I-TECH began adopting the edge lit lighting technologies for backlighting translucent materials for many project including cosmetic showcase display, bar counter lighting resource, direction sign led light panel, shop display illumination and other backlit panel lighting etc. I-TECH is dedicated to supply high quality light panel led to meet with different project solution and the needs of the architectural lighting industry. Since we launch workshop, our LED Light Sheet has been used around the world by lighting designers and architects. We are proud that our led light panel quality and fast service are recognized by our clients.

    Address
    NO.178 XINGFU ST
    264000 Yantai
    China
    www.itechledlightpanel.com
    Legal disclosure

    We mainly manufacture Edge-lit LED Light Panel for Shopfitting and retail fixture including cosmetic counter, glasses shelf, luxury jewelry and other backlit applictions. Our engineers are used work for Fawoo lumisheet .

    I-TECH supply high quality LED Light Panel and light box

      Add SEO element