TimberMaster Ltd. is UK based leading and renowned joinery manufacturer that manufactures bespoke front doors, timber windows & handmade furniture. We manufacture and sale various types of made to measure windows and timber doors in UK as well as online. Our product range includes front doors, French doors, oak doors, timber windows as well as living room furniture and kitchen furniture manufacturing. We have a vast range of external wooden front doors including:



- Single front doors

- French doors

- Single front doors with Sidelights

- Double front doors with sidelights

Double glazed External wooden doors are also available in traditional & contemporary style with different timber types including.. oak, accoya & hardwood. You can always trust on us when you order timber doors, because we have vast experience in this industry. Apart from the front doors, we also have a big reputed name in the timber windows manufacturing industry. Our windows are robust, fully tested & BFRC certified, available with Stormproof & Flush Casement. Visit our online store, where you can find wooden windows for sale with Single, Double, Triple & Four Casement. You can also check some of our timber windows projects, from which you can get ideas about how windows looks with different glazing bar styles including cottage glazing bar, Georgian glazing bar & horizontal glazing bar.

Being one of the most premier and preferred handmade furniture manufacturer in UK, our bespoke furniture store in Warwickshire, Rugby help you to buy best quality ready made and custom furniture. You can also take advantage of our professional installation services.

Our Product & Service range includes:

1) Bespoke Furniture

2) Commercial Joinery

3) Living Room Furniture

4) Coffee Tables & TV Cabinets

5) Bedroom Furniture

6) Joinery

7) Carpentry

8) Door Knockers

9) Letter Plates & Covers Door Numbers

10) Wooden Porches

11) Wooden Windows

12) Exterior Front Doors

13) Oak Doors & windows

14) Oak Beds

15) Wood Work Shopfitting

16) Fitted Furniture

17) Sash Windows

TimberMaster also supplies wood briquettes and offcuts for burning, Call us on +44 1788 577112 or stop by our factory @ 48 Somers Rd, Warwickshire, United Kingdom, CV22 7DH.

At TimberMaster LTD, we welcome you to buy best quality handmade modern & contemporary furniture for your home & kitchen.