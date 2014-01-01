Your browser is out-of-date.

FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Noida
Reviews
Statistics
Residence at Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd Single family home
Residence at Gomti Nagar, Lucknow
Residence at Purvanchal Royal, FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd Flat
Residence at Purvanchal Royal
RR Info Solutions - Kanpur, FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd Commercial spaces
RR Info Solutions - Kanpur
IHC, Indrapuram, FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd Commercial spaces
IHC, Indrapuram
SKS Banquet Hall, Mathura, FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd Commercial spaces
SKS Banquet Hall, Mathura
IIT Kanpur Incubation centre, Noida, FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd FYD Interiors Pvt. Ltd Commercial spaces
IIT Kanpur Incubation centre, Noida
“Furnish Your Dream” is a full-service interior design firm based out of Delhi NCR (India). We are a commercial interior design-build company with core focus on Hospitality, Healthcare, education and offices interiors fit outs projects. Our Core services are Design, Build and Project Management. We have a history of turning projects on schedule, definitively as guaranteed! Our interior designers intend to make interior and business fit outs which are straightforward in nature and strong in volume. Our design and build majorly take care of what clients need in their dream work environment. Our team keeps a guideline Process from Designing, Material Selection, and acquisition to Final Execution. Outfitted with talented, experienced experts and broad market associations, we are equipped to provide client centric design to specialized architecture, for undertaking ventures of different scales. We offer Civil and Interior Services with creative solutions for space Planning. With an eye for feel from works of art to the trendiest styles, We give plans in light of the client's prerequisites, inclinations, and budget. 

Services
  • Interior Designing
  • Office Furniture
  • architectural designing
  • Modular kitchen
  • commercial interior design
  • Hospitality interior designers
  • hotel interior designers
  • data center designing
  • office interior designing
Service areas
  • India
  • Noida
  • gurgaon
  • delhi
  • Lucknow
  • Kanpur
  • Chandigarh
  • Ludhiana
  • AMRITSAR
  • Ghaziabad
  • Faridabad
  • greater noida
Address
A- 42, Sector 4, Noida
201301 Noida
India
+91-8389083890 furnishyourdream.com

Reviews

Mahesh Gaur
The stools look great where we've put them, and are just as we expected them to be from the pictures online. Delighted with the good quality workmanship. Excellent service.
over 6 years ago
Project date: March 2014
Shraddha Kasaudhan
Very good!!
29 days ago
Kanika Maheshwari
Awesome to work with, exceptionally proficient group and extremely obliging to the client!
about 1 month ago
Show all 9 reviews
