ADARSH OVERSEAS/RUGGED RUGSNCARPETS
Flooring in New Delhi
    Carpet Designs, ADARSH OVERSEAS/RUGGED RUGSNCARPETS ADARSH OVERSEAS/RUGGED RUGSNCARPETS Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
    Carpet Designs

    Rugged is the brand and registered trade mark of ADARSH OVERSEAS.A third generation company i Hand Amde rugs and carpets,now ventured into Wall to Wall MAchine made rugs.With its own Hand Amde Manufacturing units every single detail is taken care.

    Kelims,Hand TUfted Rugs,Indo Nepalis,Indo Persians,Viscose,Artssilk,Pure SIlk,Silk and Wool,Hand Spun,Machine Spun all kinds of materials are available with us for your products.

    We have over 1200 colors for you to select from.

    On Hospitality we work with the leading brands in Malaysia,Maldives,Paris,,India.

    Leading Architects and Interior deisgners work with us in US ,UK ,INDIA,SiNGAPORE,MALAYSIA,

    Individual Owners who are using their own deisgns to egt thier rugs customised wiht us,

    Services
    • Area Rugs
    • WALL TO WALL RUGS
    • CUSTOMISED RUGS
    • axminsters
    • Wiltons
    • Custom Rugs
    • Ready Stocks
    • Online Sales.
    Service areas
    The Whole Wide World any where is possible.
    Company awards
    OUR RUGS ARE FEATURED IN ARCHITECTS DIGEST/ELLE DECOR/HOME AND GARDEN ETC ON WORK DONE BY LEADING INTERIOR DESIGNERS HOMES FEATURES IN PARIS/LONDON/LOS ANGLES/TANGIERS
    Address
    141 A SHAHPUR JAT,GROUND FLOOR
    110049 New Delhi
    India
    www.rugscarpetskelims.com
