Rugged is the brand and registered trade mark of ADARSH OVERSEAS.A third generation company i Hand Amde rugs and carpets,now ventured into Wall to Wall MAchine made rugs.With its own Hand Amde Manufacturing units every single detail is taken care.

Kelims,Hand TUfted Rugs,Indo Nepalis,Indo Persians,Viscose,Artssilk,Pure SIlk,Silk and Wool,Hand Spun,Machine Spun all kinds of materials are available with us for your products.

We have over 1200 colors for you to select from.

On Hospitality we work with the leading brands in Malaysia,Maldives,Paris,,India.

Leading Architects and Interior deisgners work with us in US ,UK ,INDIA,SiNGAPORE,MALAYSIA,

Individual Owners who are using their own deisgns to egt thier rugs customised wiht us,