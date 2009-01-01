Legal disclosure

Design is an art which showcases "Passion‟, "Beauty‟ and "Creativity‟.A personal space reflects the expressions of a soul that resides in it. The first Challenge lies in connecting to the soul and exploring its multi-faceted affinities. The next Challenge lies in transforming these multi-dimensional aspects into a three dimensional space, beautifying its intricacies. Design is something more than just aesthetics.

A space tells a tale and design is its storyline. Design adds life to a Space. Its outcome speaks for itself. Design is like a painting on a plain canvas. It speaks through colors, through shades. It creates music and sometimes, even Silence. Your space says a lot about you! Sometimes it's a bold statement and sometimes a little whisper! We design. We conceptualize. We create. We build. We are at it. Like a Traveler. Exploring a possibility, Satiating curiosity! We are on task for building a design, starting with a pencil and a sketchpad, and going up to the finishing part. We are relentless. Till we see you in your space with great ardor. Truly at home!