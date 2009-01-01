Your browser is out-of-date.

kaamya design studio
Designers in Mumbai
Reviews (2)
Projects

    Residence for Kulkarni Family
    Proposed Planning for Norscot office
    Bunglow for Nair Family
    Residence for Nair Family
    Residence for Nabar Family

    "Kaamya" (sanskrit: काम्य meaning desirable, full of passion), is a young Interior design Studio based in Mumbai, India, set up in 2009 headed by Gauri Argade. We, at Kaamya design studio, help you create your personal spaces. We adorn it; we beautify it, so that your space truly reflects your individuality. For us, Design is not a purpose, but a passion! ‟ we Strongly Believe in uniqueness for each project.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Visual merchandising
    • Photography
    • Furniture Design
    Service areas
    MUMBAI
    Address
    abhinav nagar
    400066 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9819139490 www.kaamyadesignstudio.com
    Legal disclosure

    Design is an art which showcases "Passion‟, "Beauty‟ and "Creativity‟.A personal space reflects the expressions of a soul that resides in it. The first Challenge lies in connecting to the soul and exploring its multi-faceted affinities. The next Challenge lies in transforming these multi-dimensional aspects into a three dimensional space, beautifying its intricacies. Design is something more than just aesthetics.

    A space tells a tale and design is its storyline. Design adds life to a Space. Its outcome speaks for itself. Design is like a painting on a plain canvas. It speaks through colors, through shades. It creates music and sometimes, even Silence. Your space says a lot about you! Sometimes it's a bold statement and sometimes a little whisper! We design. We conceptualize. We create. We build. We are at it. Like a Traveler. Exploring a possibility, Satiating curiosity! We are on task for building a design, starting with a pencil and a sketchpad, and going up to the finishing part. We are relentless. Till we see you in your space with great ardor. Truly at home!

    Reviews

    Priya Hakim
    over 4 years ago
    Amal Sankar
    Responsible interior designer.
    about 5 years ago

