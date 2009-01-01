Your browser is out-of-date.

Sudhir Diwan and Associate
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    RBI OFFICE
    RBI OFFICE
    AN
    AN
    SPACE TOON TV
    SPACE TOON TV
    Residential
    Residential, Sudhir Diwan and Associate Sudhir Diwan and Associate Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Residential

    SDA is a firm of Architects and Interior Designers, practicing for over 30 years,with Residential, Corporate and Institutional projects designed in more than 15 cities in India.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    Nationally in India. and Mumbai
    Company awards
    • Commendation certificate (JIIA Awards) from the Indian Institute of Architects
    • for excellence in Architecture. Several honors from Bank of Baroda Mumbai, Foseco Pune, Pyrotek Pune, MRF Chennai and many Others.everal
    Address
    3 Karim Manor, Krishna Sanghi Path, off. Hughes Road,
    400007 Mumbai
    India
    +91-912223805861 www.sudhirdiwan.com
    Legal disclosure

    Author of five published books on Interior Design, Art and Poetry.

    Projects published in India and Abroad in several magazines and News papers.

