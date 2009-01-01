When innovation and creativity is the main stay of a design studio, each completed work is more of an art piece than space design. Each project different from the other and hence exclusive! This is what the clients and end users have come to expect from Studio K-7.
Established in 1995 as Ketan Jawdekar and Associates, under the aegis of its Principal Ketan Jawdekar, the design studio was rechristened as Studio K-7 Designs Pvt. Ltd. With this came a more focused vision and the studio became an amalgamation of young and dynamic entrepreneurs who would implement innovative ideas creating exquisite projects. This has, over the years, ensured a different and exclusive output each time that has resulted in absolute client satisfaction.
Aiming to providing a complete design solution, the team works on the guided principal – ‘from a pin to piano’, for almost all its projects. And this is achieved by keeping in mind, the client’s budget and individual tastes, which results in rewarding structures with world-class designs adding unusual colors to life.
The design studio offers consultancy in Architecture and Interiors, and for open and public spaces. Each design is visualized and achieved by following a simple seven-point agenda:
. Elegance through simplicity in design
. Optimization of experience
. Trouble shooting with inspiring architecture
. Reflect overall theme by using natural and sustainable materials
. Harmonizing with the environment
. Effortless implementation
. Cost effectiveness
- Services
- Consultancy
- Service areas
- Architecture
- Interior Design
- Open Spaces and General Development
- Mumbai
- Pune
- Pan India
- Asia
- Company awards
- INTERNATIONAL AWARDS:
- • American Architecture Prize, NY, USA, 2016- “Mini Punjab”, Pune, India.- Status: Gold
- • A’ Design Award and Competition, ITALY, 2016
- Category: Interior Space and Exhibition
- “The Urban Foundry”, Pune”
- Status: Silver, A’ Design Award.
- Category: Interior Space and Exhibition
- “Mini Punjabb”, Pune”
- Status: Silver, A’ Design Award.
- Category: Interior Space and Exhibition
- “Adda”, Pune”
- Status: Bronze, A’ Design Award.
- • International Design Awards, LA, USA, 2015 - “Mini Punjab”, Pune, India.- Status: Silver
- Interior- Sustainable Living/ Green.
- “Mini Punjab”, Pune, India.
- Status: Honorable mention
- Interior- Commercial.
- “The Urban Foundry”, Pune, India.
- Status: Honorable mention
- Interior- Commercial.
- • Shortlisted for Restaurant And Bar Design Awards, LONDON, UK, 2016
- • International Design Awards, LA, USA, 2014
- “11K-Waks”, a Week End House at Khadakwasla, Pune, India.
- Status: Honorable Mention
- Architecture Single House category.
- • A’ Design Award and Competition, ITALY, 2015
- Category: Architecture, Building and Structure Design
- “11K-Waks” Pune”
- Status: Winner, A’ Design Award- Bronze.
- Category: Arts, Crafts and Readymade Design
- “Series of Paintings based on Love and Celebration”
- Status: Winner, A’ Design Award- Iron.
- Category: Interior Space and Exhibition
- Longe Elevate, Pune”
- Status: Runner Up, A’ Design Award.
- • A’ Design Award and Competition , ITALY,2014
- Category: Hospitality, Recreation, Travel And Tourism Design
- “Double Tree by Hilton, Chinchwad, Pune”
- Status: Winner, A’ Design Award- Gold.
- Category: Interior Space and Exhibition
- “Trikaya”
- Status: Winner, A’ Design Award- Silver
- Category: Interior Space and Exhibition
- “Wah Marathi”
- Status: Winner, A’ Design Award- Bronze
- Category: Interior Space and Exhibition
- “Level 12- Double Tree by Hilton”
- Status: Winner, A’ Design Award- Bronze
- Category: Interior Space and Exhibition
- “Excellence in Design”
- Status: Winner, A’ Design Award- Bronze
- Category: Interior Space and Exhibition
- “Linear lounge- Double Tree by Hilton”
- Status: Winner, A’ Design Iron
- • Shortlisted for International Hotel and Property Awards with Design Et Al , LONDON, UK, 2013- 2014
- • Wah Marathi- Restaurant Category
- • Level 12, Double Tree by Hilton – Bar and Club Category
- • Linear Lounge, Double Tree by Hilton – Bar and Club Category
- NATIONAL AWARDS:
- • AICA Artist in concrete awards Asia Fest 2015-2016—Category: Restaurant And Bar Small- Mini Punjabb- Runner Up.
- • IIA Maharashtra Chapter State Award 2015- Excellence in Architectural Profession and Education.
- • FOAID 2014- Excellence in Architecture and Interior Design.
- • IGEN 50- Next Gen Top 50 Architects and designers of India 2014
- • AICA Artist in concrete awards Asia Fest 2013-2014—Category: Restaurant And Bar Small- Commendation.
- • IIID MK National Award 2009—Hospitality Category- Runner up
- • IIID MK Regional Award 2009—Hospitality Category- Commendation
- • IIID ANCHOR Regional Award 2011- Hospitality Category- Commendation
- • IIID ANCHOR National Award 2011- Hospitality Category- Commendation
- • Times Good Food Award 2009, 2010—Best Interiors (Hospitality)
- Address
-
G-3, Neo Corporate Plaza, Ramchandra Lane, Malad (West)
400064 Mumbai
India
www.studiok-7.com