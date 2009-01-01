When innovation and creativity is the main stay of a design studio, each completed work is more of an art piece than space design. Each project different from the other and hence exclusive! This is what the clients and end users have come to expect from Studio K-7.

Established in 1995 as Ketan Jawdekar and Associates, under the aegis of its Principal Ketan Jawdekar, the design studio was rechristened as Studio K-7 Designs Pvt. Ltd. With this came a more focused vision and the studio became an amalgamation of young and dynamic entrepreneurs who would implement innovative ideas creating exquisite projects. This has, over the years, ensured a different and exclusive output each time that has resulted in absolute client satisfaction.

Aiming to providing a complete design solution, the team works on the guided principal – ‘from a pin to piano’, for almost all its projects. And this is achieved by keeping in mind, the client’s budget and individual tastes, which results in rewarding structures with world-class designs adding unusual colors to life.

The design studio offers consultancy in Architecture and Interiors, and for open and public spaces. Each design is visualized and achieved by following a simple seven-point agenda:

. Elegance through simplicity in design

. Optimization of experience

. Trouble shooting with inspiring architecture

. Reflect overall theme by using natural and sustainable materials

. Harmonizing with the environment

. Effortless implementation

. Cost effectiveness