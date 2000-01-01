A Kaleidoscope creates a certain amount of dynamism which challenges the static thus permitting a dialogue of possibilities. At ADND, co-founded by Ar. Anand Menon and Ar. Shobhan Kothari, the partnership has encouraged dialogue on design possibilities and challenges that come with it thus creating visually striking spaces delivered within the parameters of pragmatics. The designers engaged at the firm further propel this idea of continuance and prevent stagnation of thought.

ADND is an architecture + interior firm doing boutique work in the genre of residential, corporate, hospitality and retail. The firm has successfully completed 10 years in practice and has a growing body of work with some of the renowned names of the society. The firm has a team of 20+ designers aligned and determined to create a niche in the field of architecture and interior and to meet with client satisfaction. At ADND, design is treated as a process; something arrived with due consideration of pragmatics but not limited by them. The firm dwells in atmosphere of “studio” practice combined with a sense of realism.

The firm constantly strives for a clarity of thought when it comes to the realization of spaces be it architecture or interiors. Our belief that we are as good as our last completed project has persistently pushed us to strive for better. Our self critical nature helps us to take compliments and criticism in the same stride.

After completion of a decade in practice, the firm believes it retains “heart” of a child but with vast experiences to guide its future clients/projects.