Srinidhi Constructions
General Contractors in Vijayawada
Reviews (0)
    Srinidhi Constructions (Earlier as "GITA Engineers & General Contractors")  entered into business of construction as - Builder , Contractor & Interior works .

    We take up all types of Residential & commercial complete construction works on Turnkey basis . 

    Interior works also we take up on complete turnkey basis.

    Services
    Preconstruction ( Architectural designs & Plans) • Construction ( Turnkey Projects ) • Construction Management.
    Service areas
    Vijayawada
    Address
    29-19-14, Dornakal Road, 1st floor , above Suguna Fast food , Suryarao Pet, Vijayawada
    520003 Vijayawada
    India
    +91-8978554508
