Memories of a Butterfly: bead curtains/screens/installations/Hanging Sculptures
Furniture & Accessories in Bangalore
    • Beautiful Beaded Room Divider | INTERIOR DESIGN DECOR
    Ombre Off-White Beaded Curtain Interior Decor Room Divider
Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
    Ombre Off-White Beaded Curtain Interior Decor Room Divider
Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
    Ombre Off-White Beaded Curtain Interior Decor Room Divider
Dining room Lighting
    +2
    Ombre Off-White Beaded Curtain Interior Decor Room Divider
    BOSTON Hanging Sculpture Rotunda Beaded Curtain
Office spaces & stores Glass
    BOSTON Hanging Sculpture Rotunda Beaded Curtain
    interiors hanging sculpture
Living room Accessories & decoration Glass
    interiors hanging sculpture
    BUY BOUTIQUE BEADED CURTAIN HANGING SCULPTURE
Windows & doors Curtains & drapes Glass Amber/Gold
    BUY BOUTIQUE BEADED CURTAIN HANGING SCULPTURE
Office spaces & stores Glass
    BUY BOUTIQUE BEADED CURTAIN HANGING SCULPTURE
Interior landscaping Glass
    +3
    BUY BOUTIQUE BEADED CURTAIN HANGING SCULPTURE
    Navy New Champagne Acrylic Crystal Bead Curtain
Commercial spaces
    Navy New Champagne Acrylic Crystal Bead Curtain
Commercial spaces
    Navy New Champagne Acrylic Crystal Bead Curtain
Commercial spaces
    +6
    Navy New Champagne Acrylic Crystal Bead Curtain
    Show all 11 projects

    Memories of a Butterfly (MOAB) - design in beads, specializes in
    creating High-end Fashionable Customized Bead Curtains & Screens in a flexible, modern, dynamic and more eclectic avatar. All the designs are hand made and every piece is customized so as to suit the clients’ lifestyle design and functional decoration needs.

    Services
    • Every space needs to be tackled with its own distinct design and lifestyle requirements which is why we believe in customizing every piece in our work with architects
    • Interior Designers
    • Hotels
    • restaurateurs
    • builders and individual home owners.
    Service areas
    • All over India
    • USA
    • englad
    • australia
    • everywhere
    Address
    560025 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9845508083 memoriesofabutterfly.com
