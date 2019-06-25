decormyplace is a complete space designing, decoration and improvement solution provider company. Our aim is to add beauty and value to the places of those who appreciate beautiful designing, decoration and care for genuine high quality products. We have design factory in India to cater to designing services for most of the global designing companies at highly competitive rates.

THE CEO MAGAZINE selected decormyplace among top 25 interiors solution providers in India.

decormyplace has been awarded as the Most Futuristic Interior Design Firm of the year 2019 ... By National Architecture & Interior Design Excellence Award 2019.

Threebestrated selected decormyplace among top three most positively rated interiors firms, NOMINATION FOR THE INDIA - INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVERS' AWARDS.

As per India’s most prominent classified portal JUSTDIAL, decormyplace is probably the highest positive rated interior designer in Pune with more than 200 reviews from satisfied clients.

As a prominent interior designer in Pune we initiated the process of having material studio within the organization so that our busy clients need not waste time in visiting the crowded laminate or hardware market. In very short span we created interior MATERIAL STUDIO for granites, laminates, veneers, hardware, handles and many more accessories.

we have always tried to offer best finishing to our clients, to improve the finishing we even set up small factory equipped with European modern wood working machinery like panel saws, compressor, edge banding machine, etc.



