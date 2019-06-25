Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
decormyplace
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Overview 12Projects (12) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (21)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • One bedroom Premium Apartment Decor, decormyplace decormyplace Modern living room Glass
    One bedroom Premium Apartment Decor, decormyplace decormyplace Modern living room Glass Blue
    One bedroom Premium Apartment Decor, decormyplace decormyplace Modern dining room Glass Grey
    +7
    One bedroom Premium Apartment Decor
    Bungalow Project in Mahabaleshwar , decormyplace decormyplace Classic style living room Plywood Grey
    Bungalow Project in Mahabaleshwar , decormyplace decormyplace Classic style dining room Plywood Grey
    Bungalow Project in Mahabaleshwar , decormyplace decormyplace Classic style living room Plywood Grey
    +6
    Bungalow Project in Mahabaleshwar
    REMODELING RENOVATION OF 20 YRS OLD APARTMENT - TO MODERN LIVING SPACE , decormyplace decormyplace Modern living room Wood Grey
    REMODELING RENOVATION OF 20 YRS OLD APARTMENT - TO MODERN LIVING SPACE , decormyplace decormyplace Modern living room Plywood Grey
    REMODELING RENOVATION OF 20 YRS OLD APARTMENT - TO MODERN LIVING SPACE , decormyplace decormyplace Modern living room Plywood Blue
    +5
    REMODELING RENOVATION OF 20 YRS OLD APARTMENT - TO MODERN LIVING SPACE
    2BHK COMPLETE RENOVATION , decormyplace decormyplace Modern style bedroom Plywood Red
    2BHK COMPLETE RENOVATION , decormyplace decormyplace Modern style bedroom Plywood Red
    2BHK COMPLETE RENOVATION , decormyplace decormyplace Modern living room Plywood Grey
    +10
    2BHK COMPLETE RENOVATION
    HOME THEATER OR MEDIA ROOMS PROJECTS , decormyplace decormyplace Electronics Plywood Red
    HOME THEATER OR MEDIA ROOMS PROJECTS , decormyplace decormyplace Electronics Plywood Red
    HOME THEATER OR MEDIA ROOMS PROJECTS , decormyplace decormyplace Electronics Plywood White
    +1
    HOME THEATER OR MEDIA ROOMS PROJECTS
    Multiple Kids Rooms Projects , decormyplace decormyplace Small bedroom Plywood Red
    Multiple Kids Rooms Projects , decormyplace decormyplace Small bedroom Plywood Blue
    Multiple Kids Rooms Projects , decormyplace decormyplace Modern style bedroom Plywood Green
    +22
    Multiple Kids Rooms Projects
    Show all 12 projects

    decormyplace is a complete space designing, decoration and improvement solution provider company. Our aim is to add beauty and value to the places of those who appreciate beautiful designing, decoration and care for genuine high quality products. We have design factory in India to cater to designing services for most of the global designing companies at highly competitive rates. 

    THE CEO MAGAZINE selected decormyplace among top 25 interiors solution providers in India.

    decormyplace has been awarded as the Most Futuristic Interior Design Firm of the year 2019 ... By National Architecture & Interior Design Excellence Award 2019.

    Threebestrated selected decormyplace among top three most positively rated interiors firms, NOMINATION FOR THE INDIA - INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVERS' AWARDS. 

    As per India’s most prominent classified portal JUSTDIAL, decormyplace is probably the highest positive rated interior designer in Pune with more than 200 reviews from satisfied clients.

    As a prominent interior designer in Pune we initiated the process of having material studio within the organization so that our busy clients need not waste time in visiting the crowded laminate or hardware market. In very short span we created interior MATERIAL STUDIO for granites, laminates, veneers, hardware, handles and many more accessories.

    we have always tried to offer best finishing to our clients, to improve the finishing we even set up small factory equipped with European modern wood working machinery like panel saws, compressor, edge banding machine, etc.


    Services
    • DESIGNING
    • EXECUTION
    • PLUMBING
    • ELECTRIFICATION
    • FALSE CEILING
    • TILING
    • COMPLETE RENOVATION SERVICES
    Service areas
    • BANER
    • AUNDH
    • BALEWADI
    • KHARADI
    • UNDRI
    • PIMPLE SAUDAGAR
    • VIMAN NAGAR
    • KALYANI NAGAR
    • ALMOST ACROSS COMPLETE PUNE AND MUMBAI
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Company awards
    • THE CEO MAGAZINE selected decormyplace among top 25 interiors solution providers in India.
    • Decormyplace is selected for prestigious National Architecture and Interior Design Excellence Awards 2019, jury Members have found our profile very promising and considered us as the “Most Futuristic Interior Design Firm of the Year 2019” Maharashtra Award under “Residential Projects” Category for the year 2019.
    • Threebestrated selected decormyplace among top three most positively rated interiors firms.
    • NOMINATION FOR THE INDIA—INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVERS' AWARDS FOR INTERIOR DESIGNING INDUSTRY.
    • HIGHEST RATED ON JUSTDIAL AND CERTIFIED BY JUSTDIAL
    • ISO CERTIFIED PRACTICE
    • Show all 11 awards
    Address
    Decormyplace Home Decors Pvt. Ltd.
    411021 Pune
    India
    +91-8390777665 www.decormyplace.in

    Reviews

    Isha Karale
    absolutely fantastic team to work with, creativity, speed and transparency we appreciate a lot. Keep it up guys.
    about 2 months ago
    Project date: May 2021
    Edit
    Smita Rale Smita Rale
    We are very satisfied by the professional services, designs and quality of work of Decormyplace. They are one of the Best Interior Designers in Pune. Thank you for giving us the beautiful home of our dreams. They are very creative in problem-solving too.
    9 months ago
    Project date: January 2021
    Edit
    chandrakant badgujar chandrakant badgujar
    so impress with interior work and reasonable cost
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: December 2020
    Edit
    Show all 21 reviews
      Edit SEO element