Grown over the last decade under the leadership of Amit Sharma (Architect and Product Designer from SPA, Delhi), Axiom India focuses on diverse and innovative design solutions enhancing the experience of detail.

Based in South Delhi, the firm has executed more than two hundred projects of various scales from urban design, housing, public infrastructure, houses, offices, factories to product design. The team of architects, product designers, engineers and interior designers work together to produce contextually relevant designs. The influence of vernacular architecture and the new advances in building technology are brought together to produce sustainable solutions.

The process becomes more than the product. The clients, the contractors and the design team work together, drawing from the knowledge, experience and skills of each other to execute a successful design solution. A project at Axiom India is personally handled from the beginning to the end by a core team. This ensures consistency and continuity.