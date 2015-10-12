Your browser is out-of-date.

Creazione Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kolkata
Reviews (6)
    Creazione Interior™ is one of the best qualified residential and commercial interiors designing & decorating Brand Name in Kolkata, Westbengal. Creazione Interiors™ believe in not only in designing interiors, but doing it Passionately, Intelligently, Creatively, Uniquely, Elegantly & Luxuriously. We always ensure to create, secure and maintain a Client Centred Business Management (CCBM) structure that is defined by our commitment to our Client Relationships and to our pursuit of a quality service methodology. We strongly focused on - Creative design,Efficient and effective planning,Attention to details with quality materials,Application of sustainable energy principles,Customers Satisfaction & Long Term Customer Relationship,Transparent Business, No hidden strategies. "It's not only designing your interiors but designing your Life Style"

    Services
    • Residential & Commercial Interiors Designing & Decoration Service Provider
    • Turnkey Interiors Designing & Decoration Services. Furnishings
    Service areas
    • Interior Designing
    • Interior Decoration
    • Civil planning
    • Floor planning
    • Exterior Design
    • Vastu Consultancy.
    • Kolkata
    Address
    236 Bipin Bihari Gangully Street
    700012 Kolkata
    India
    +91-8961789510 creazioneinteriors.houzz.in

    Reviews

    piyali basu
    This is a fake business page.
    about 2 years ago
    SUMON GHOSH
    This company is fake
    almost 2 years ago
    Samiran Ghosh
    Totaly fake page
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
