Focusz Designs Pvt Ltd
Architects in Mumbai
    Our mission at Focusz Designs is to meet the needs ofclients by providing creative and efficient architectural solutions, by delivering innovative and personal designs, programming, master planning and space planning and by executing projects in a manner that is both timely and precise

    Focusz Designs Pvt. Ltd. focus includes appreciationfor lifestyle workplace environments and energy conscious design. We stay current with emerging trends; ideas and technologies that influence our clients and can merge contemporary concepts with architectural solutions.

    One of our company's strengths is the ability to interpret the client's vision and translate it into an architectural design that is both beautiful and functional. We provide our clients with the finished product they envisioned. Focusz Designs Pvt. Ltd. gives all clients — regardless of project size — individualized attention from initial concept through project completion.

    Services
    • Architectural Consultancy
    • Interior Design Consultancy
    • Project Management Consultancy
    • Design and Build Services
    Service areas
    MUMBAI, Pune, and bangalore
    Address
    419 / 420 Swastik Disa Corporate Park, LBS Marg, Ghatkopar West, Opp. Shreyas Cinema
    400086 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820139234 focusz.in

