Ambiance Design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bengaluru
Reviews (11)
    • Mr Siddhart Shandilya, Ambiance Design Studio Ambiance Design Studio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    Mr Siddhart Shandilya, Ambiance Design Studio Ambiance Design Studio Minimalist bedroom
    Mr Siddhart Shandilya, Ambiance Design Studio Ambiance Design Studio Minimalist bedroom
    Mr Siddhart Shandilya
    Services
    Design consultation & Turnkey projects
    Service areas
    Bengaluru
    Address
    Rajarajeshwari Nagar
    560098 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9482840704 ambiancedesignstudio.in

    Reviews

    Manjunath Sathyanarayana
    Great designs, value for money and friendly staff!
    4 months ago
    Chethan Kumar
    One can get an overall HOME experience with the cosy and unique designs from the vendor. Heard very positive feedbacks from the customers whom I have referred.. If you want a good interior design and face-lift your home ambience, this is the right place 😊
    about 2 months ago
    Shashank Ramesh
    Easily one of the best teams in Bangalore for all your interior design works. The amount of ideas Manasa has and the suggestions she comes up with to make the space look neat and big is really commendable and that only comes with solid experience. And not to forget her amazing team of workers who are as enthusiastic as their boss lady. :) We had a beautiful, seem-less and a nice experience in getting the false ceiling work done by Ambience Design Studio.
    17 days ago
    Show all 11 reviews
