Kashmir Modernartgallery - a line of decorative, embroidered accent pillows and rugs is pure art in chain-stitch. Browsing the cushions and rugs category of the Kashmir modernartgallery website is like browsing an art gallery. These embroidered cushion covers are a 15th century handcraft finely transfered into contemporary art. The designs of the pillow covers are a mixture of art across the centuries worked into the finest Kashmiri craftsmanship the world has to offer. The floral designs take ancient motifs and translate them into modern art. From traditional motifs like lotuses and the tree of life to fanciful flowers perceived only in the imagination, modern Kashmiri artisans have created refreshing modern works interpreted in the palette of colored silks and wool. You see water lilies on royal ponds, hidden gardens, and wild nature portrayed in heart-stopping color and sheen. Flowers have always conveyed deep meaning to people throughout the ages, and these artistic representations, interpreted into art for floral chainstitch cushions, have much to say. A brilliant artistic niche among the pillow covers and rugs is the gallery of designs inspired by abstract artists Gustav Klimt, Wassily Kandinsky and Joan (Juan) Miro,Rosina watchismister cat designes,henry mattise etc "Modern art -- tat is, intimacy, spirituality, color, aspiration towards the infinite, expressed by every means available to the arts.Motifs combine the jewel-like color and aspiration towards the infinite with the immensely fine crewel-work known as chain-stitch is to produce a work of decadent utility--lush works of art handcrafted into Embroidered Pillows. A third niche is the pillow covers inspired by Native American tribal art. As rich in symbolism as they are in color, these cushions can create a focal point in your decor that will raise the very vibrations of the room, the home, in which they are displayed. Soft Kashmir (cashmere) wool or viscose silk is produced in an eco-friendly manner in a cottage industry and turned into an all-natural throw pillow by chain-stitching wool or viscose silk onto 100% cotton . Chain-stitch embroidery is a finer form of crewelwork. Much of the wool in the modern floral designs is stitched with an aari (ari), a hooked needle which creates a deeper, more rustic-looking texture.on browisng kashmirmodernartgallery website you will be pleased and feel free to reply us with your comments and we will be obliged for words of our lovers.