Melanie has worked a sole agent for 15 years, designing and producing all her work. Working mostly in pewter, she creates work for interiors or by commiussion, for exterior sites. Her sculptural panels look stunning in domestic and corporate situations alike.
- Services
- artist's impressions; design in 3d; design drawings; artist's drawings
- small castings
- Service areas
- International
- Company awards
- 2011 Patricia & Alexander Neish award at Pewter Live
- Address
-
Climson Barn
PL17 8NB Uk
India
+91-1579370916 www.melanieguy.com