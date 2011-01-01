Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Melanie Guy
Designers in Uk
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • LIFE, Melanie Guy Melanie Guy ArtworkSculptures
    LIFE, Melanie Guy Melanie Guy ArtworkSculptures
    LIFE, Melanie Guy Melanie Guy ArtworkSculptures
    +1
    LIFE

    Melanie has worked a sole agent for 15 years, designing  and producing all her work. Working mostly in pewter, she creates work for interiors or by commiussion, for exterior sites. Her sculptural panels look stunning in domestic and corporate situations alike.

    Services
    • artist's impressions; design in 3d; design drawings; artist's drawings
    • small castings
    Service areas
    International
    Company awards
    2011 Patricia & Alexander Neish award at Pewter Live
    Address
    Climson Barn
    PL17 8NB Uk
    India
    +91-1579370916 www.melanieguy.com
      Add SEO element