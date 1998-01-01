Alona Interiors is reputed name in home decor and interior designing with over 18years of established experience in the field. Head quartered in Bangalore. And we have branches in the major cities like Bangalore & Cochin.Founded in 1998, the company has now set benchmark in the industry in innovative interior designing options. over nearing two decades of experience in the industry our company maintains close relationships with top quality suppliers and fine designers. Alona has accomplished round about 2000 plus successful projects with villas and flats of some major builders and independent houses in and around Karnataka & Kerala. Alona also takes up the commercial projects which are concerned to the interiors.

Alona interiors own fully equipped Factory, 5000 sft located at Sarjapur Road Bangalore and 10000sft located at Jigani, Electronic city, Bangalore with CNC machines and trained engineers and supportive work experts collegeues