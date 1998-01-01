Your browser is out-of-date.

Alona Kitchenette &amp; Interiors.com
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (7)
    • Alona Interiors is reputed name in home decor and interior designing with over 18years of established experience in the field. Head quartered in Bangalore. And we have branches in the major cities like Bangalore & Cochin.Founded in 1998, the company has now set benchmark in the industry in innovative interior designing options. over nearing two decades of experience in the industry our company maintains close relationships with top quality suppliers and fine designers. Alona has accomplished round about 2000 plus successful projects with villas and flats of some major builders and independent houses in and around Karnataka & Kerala. Alona also takes up the commercial projects which are concerned to the interiors. 

    Alona interiors own fully equipped Factory, 5000 sft located at Sarjapur Road Bangalore and 10000sft located at Jigani, Electronic city, Bangalore with CNC machines and trained engineers and supportive work experts collegeues

    Services
    • Interior design
    • infrastructure& architectural
    Service areas
    • Private and commercial Interior design &construction
    • Bangalore
    Company awards
    Multiple awards from major builders and Association for the best business organisational awards
    Address
    #21,Radha Reddy layout, Behind Marble Palace, Sarjapur Main Road, Carmelaram ( p.o)
    560035 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9886788378 www.alonainteriors.com
    Alona Kitchenette & Interiors Pvt Ltd

    Reviews

    Rejith C Nambiar
    Thanks a lot Saji and team for responding to my requirement after 3 years of our initial project, that too within no time during this difficult time. Appreciate your commitment and the way you responded. I know it was only a simple modification requirement of mine that too after you did my home interior in Silver Ripples and thanks a lot for the dedication and commitment you extended. Today, When I am writing this review, I wish to emphasis on the selection criteria I adopted while finalising our work with Alona though I came to you with a strong recommendation from my friends who has already availed your service in their multiple projects. At Silver Ripples, we have been given multiple options and choices for selection of interiors by Builder and other owners who was negotiating with bulk orders. However, It was always my requirement to have someone who can understand the concept of their customer and conceive the same and execute it without any compromise and you were successful in that angle in our first sitting itself and our journey started from there and you are with the same enthusiasm when I called you on Saturday. I am also aware that all my friends who has availed your service after seeing your work at my home is also happy and you kept the name high as always. Thanks once again and best wishes to you and your team Sir.
    almost 2 years ago
    Akarsh Sachan
    The interiors came out really well. With 2D designs and 3D modelling they suggested multiple colour themes and materials that can be used, within my budget. They have wide range of vendors and materials to meet your requirements. With very less supervision from my end the work was completed almost on time. Would definitely recommend.
    about 1 year ago
    Anil Patel
    Worst interior firm ever. After purchasing the materials from the vendor they don’t pay them , this firm has not paid me since last 4 years, he is a fraud. Don’t belive him
    about 1 year ago
