Indigo Child is an outcome of our love for spaces.

Transforming brick and mortar into spaces that breath and emanate personality is our vision. Experimenting with the unusual is our delight. Design that transcends boundaries of material, treatment and color is our passion. With over 15 years of design experience ,we are both space planners and dreamers. We believe it is possible for spaces to be designed without interfering with their soul , that both the organic and the stylized can co-exist. And yes, we try mighty hard to ensure that ALL that we design enable our beliefs. Good design in the indigo world is all about keeping it simple, fresh and fun. Our designs occupy the realm between abstract and direct, with a story beyond the obvious, being mildly predictable yet refreshingly surprising.