Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Interior Architects in Bangalore
Overview 3Projects (3) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Plug & play office- Whitefield, Bangalore , Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Minimalist museums
    Plug & play office- Whitefield, Bangalore
    RESIDENTIAL, Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Eclectic style living room
    RESIDENTIAL, Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Minimalist living room
    RESIDENTIAL, Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    +14
    RESIDENTIAL
    PROJECTS BY INDIGO CHILD, Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Commercial spaces
    PROJECTS BY INDIGO CHILD, Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Commercial spaces
    PROJECTS BY INDIGO CHILD, Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Commercial spaces
    +28
    PROJECTS BY INDIGO CHILD

    Indigo Child is an outcome of our love for spaces.
    Transforming brick and mortar into spaces that breath and emanate personality is our vision. Experimenting with the unusual is our delight. Design that transcends boundaries of material, treatment and color is our passion. With over 15 years of design experience ,we are both space planners and dreamers. We believe it is possible for spaces to be designed without interfering with their soul , that both the organic and the stylized can co-exist. And yes, we try mighty hard to ensure that ALL that we design enable our beliefs. Good design in the indigo world is all about keeping it simple, fresh and fun. Our designs occupy the realm between abstract and direct, with a story beyond the obvious, being mildly predictable yet refreshingly surprising.

    Services
    • We offer a wide array of design & consulting services. Our team of experienced and dedicated design consultants provides services that ensure quality
    • timeliness and passion. Large /Small & Specialty Format Retail (Design
    • Planning & detailing) Furniture & Retail Fixture Design Interiors /Homes/ Offices Kiosk Development & Design Brand planning & placement
    Service areas
    • interior design
    • commercial design
    • retail design
    • implementation
    • project coordination
    • Bangalore
    Address
    5th block, HBR layout
    560043 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8095999989 indigochild.in

    Reviews

    oormila vinod
    I had a fabulous experience, the quality is top notch.
    about 3 years ago
    Rhoda Rodrigues
    After 20 years i decided to give my kitchen a look that i so much wanted and could afford. I am glad i maxe that call to siddarth. He moves swiftly, ljstens keenly, and makes accurate estimates. He has a yrustworthy team that comes in and knows how to follow instructions. Thay are skilled and also very pleasant. They work hard and deliver on time. Siddarth oversees their work and is easy to get through on the phone. At last i have a kitchen that i love. Its smart, efficient and sleek. Thanks indigo child. Looking fwd to more experiences with you.
    over 3 years ago
    LokeshWaran Raju
    Sidharth understands his clients taste, once the design was ready I did not have to change anything, perfectly fitted my imagination. Top quality materials used. Everything was taken care, didnt have to worry about anything.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element