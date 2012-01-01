Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS.
Architects in Hyderabad
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Front Elevation commercial Building Hyderabad, NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS. NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS. Commercial spaces
    Front Elevation commercial Building Hyderabad, NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS. NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS. Commercial spaces
    Front Elevation commercial Building Hyderabad, NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS. NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS. Commercial spaces Metal Red
    +3
    Front Elevation commercial Building Hyderabad
    Elevation, NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS. NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS. Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Multicolored
    Elevation, NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS. NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS. Commercial spaces
    Elevation, NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS. NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS. Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Multicolored
    +7
    Elevation
    Aluminium Composite Paneling , NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS. NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS. Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace Aluminium/Zinc Brown
    Aluminium Composite Paneling

    Dear Sir,

    We are NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS based out in Hyderabad INDIA ...working On Architectural Works like ACP Cladding , Spider Glazing , Glass Facades , modular Glass Railings , Canopies , Pergolas , Shower Partitions  and major glass works.

    we have closed down Little more than 300+ Projects which are Large , Medium , and Small Clients.                 

    We are a Small Group of 70+ Direct and Indirect employees work day in and Out to bring the outcome of the projects designed by Architects and Interior Designers.

    We take projects and work towards Time and Budget Management.

    Looking forward to take your Challenging projects .. 

    Regards,

    Ameer

    09848090225.

    09848098226

    Services
    • ACP Cladding
    • Spider Glazing
    • Modular Glass Railings
    • Canopies
    • Pargolas
    • Shower Partitions and Major Architectural works on Glass Facades.
    Service areas
    South India and Hyderabad
    Company awards
    Every Client Appreciation is an award to us.
    Address
    Plot No 3 Phase 2 Paigah Colony Begumpet Hyderabad 500003
    500009 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9848090225 www.newageinfra.in
      Add SEO element