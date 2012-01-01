Dear Sir,

We are NEW AGE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS based out in Hyderabad INDIA ...working On Architectural Works like ACP Cladding , Spider Glazing , Glass Facades , modular Glass Railings , Canopies , Pergolas , Shower Partitions and major glass works.

we have closed down Little more than 300+ Projects which are Large , Medium , and Small Clients.

We are a Small Group of 70+ Direct and Indirect employees work day in and Out to bring the outcome of the projects designed by Architects and Interior Designers.

We take projects and work towards Time and Budget Management.

Looking forward to take your Challenging projects ..

Regards,

Ameer

09848090225.

09848098226