Inspite Of not having relative experience in executing such projects, Mr.Subhash Goel of 'Zee' and Mr. Sanjay Das of 'E-Citi' had a vision and trust, which they envisaged in DMA to design Asia's largest Water Theme Park, in Mumbai and india's first Multiplex cim Shopping Mall with retail outlets at Ahmedabad.

Though it is an growing architectural firm but our capabilities to handle large scale projects and the efficiency in handling all kind of services like HVAC, FFTG, BMS etc. requried in the entertainment industry. Our design have not only been approved but also been appreciated by reputed international architectural firms worldwide.

We only undertake projects in which we can render our services thoroughly from the event of purchasing of the land… to the handling over of the projects,and this requries a very high level of personalised attention and interaction to ensure the success of the project not only architecturally but also commercial successful. To achieve this commitment co-ordination between our office and the day-to-day site developments.

The above commitments have already been proved by all our earlier completed projects like water Kingdom,Fun Republic: Ahmedabad, Valentine : Surat, and M2K : Delhi.

Given an opportunity we are determined to prove again with your esteemed organization and can add one more feather to our cap.

Worked with french architect Jean Micheal, for water kingdom project as Essel world.

Associated with internationally reputed multiplex designersT.K.Architects, USA for design analysis of fun Republic, Ahmedabad.

Jestico+ whiles, UK for design analysis of Multiplex for Oberoi,Mumbai M2K multiplex, Delhi.

Worked with INNOVA ,Hong Kong :internationally reputed Lighting Designers

Associated with theatre guru & acoustics expert Mr. Jal Mistry for all Our Screens,Executive Team