We are a young firm of Interior Designers established in 1994, by Mr. Paras Mehta and later joined by my wife Mrs. Mona Mehta.

We entered the field of Interior Designing and Architecture in the year 1994. Its inception and early operations were powered by a very personal passion of its founders for transforming a space, be it a house, a kiosk, shop or an office, into beautiful looking eye-catching riveting space.

From the very early days, our excitement for interior design was anchored by an underlying belief that any space, however drab looking at present, can be infused with life through beauty and magic, and this belief has led Marginn into creating innumerable stunning, gorgeous spaces in Mumbai and elsewhere in India for over 17 years now.

Today, Marginn is a reputed Professional designing firm specializing in Residential and Commercial Interiors. Marginn is a total design solutions company not only specializing in creative designs but also caters to Planning and Designing of Industries.

The company has a skilled team of interior designers, carpenters, civil work engineers, and fabrication work experts, capable of delivering full range of interior design solutions to individuals, corporates, and organizations.

Stringent quality checks and meticulous planning are the hallmarks of Marginn. The company's core team of professionals rigorously works towards long-term satisfaction of its customers by delivering values and consistently excelling in performance.

With such a vast experience behind it, the company brings in unique business knowledge to every project that it undertakes and almost every time the overall design solution outperforms client's own expectations. The insights and experiences gained from variety of projects belonging to different sectors helps in cross transport of knowledge from one sector to another.

FOUNDERS: PARAS MEHTA/MONA MEHTA:

Paras Mehta and Mona Mehta are professionally qualified Interior Designers with 16 years of private practice. They have worked as Interior consultants to several top corporate clients in India. To gather they have redesigned and furnished several offices including that of the Various Industries. They have personally designed and executed the Interior work of several corporate offices, Guest houses, International exhibition stalls, Private residences and Industrial plants.

The art of Interior designing is a capacity to create innovative, attractive and functional interiors within a given budget. Very early in their lives, they have developed this passion to recreate the spaces with elegance, beauty and usefulness.

Even today, they continuously endeavor to keep in-step with the designing trends around the world. Both have a vast experience in the field and are supported in this mission by a team of very high-caliber professionals.

Every project undertaken by Marginn is marked by their personal attention. Their focus is to take up Interior consultancy work for corporate houses, MNCs, hotels and variety of other places and create effective usable work spaces and entertainment areas.

Our style of interior design emphasizes the creation of the total environment through interior space planning, compatibility of furniture styles, color, texture, carpet, drapery, fabric and lighting.

To us, design means using technical knowhow to master form. Pieces of Art are artificial but never arbitrary forms. They too obey laws of discipline and economy.

Living is an investment where you can enjoy the ambience of your beautiful premises and at the same time enhance the value of your property. Our concept of partnering with our clients as a team, allows us to provide long-term satisfaction and success to the project.

OUR SERVICES

Pre-Design

q Analysis And Development Of Project Requirements

q Site Feasibility Studies

Design

q Space Planning

q Interior Design

q Material Research / Specifications

q Human perception of space, depth, and texture

q Compatibility of furniture styles

q Perspective / conceptualized drawings

Project Execution

q Demolition and Dismantling Work

q Masonry / Construction Work

q Floor / Wall Work (tiles, marble, granite, slates, terracotta, mosaics)

q Sanitary & Plumbing Work

q Wall Plastering Work

q Gypsum Board Feature Work

q Electrical Work

q Air-Conditioning Work

q Windows And Doors Work

q Aluminum, Metal And Glass Work

q Carpentary Work

q Painting And Varnishing Work / Texture / Effect Coating Work

q Landscaping Work

q Soft Furnishings

Project Management

q Project Representation Until Closeout

q On-Site Co-ordination

q Detail Drawings

q Bills Certification

Guaranteed

q Professionalism in Design Services

q On-Schedule Completion Of Project

q Prompt After Services

PROCESS

ü We listen and analyze your requirement and specification.

ü Provide comprehensive fact-finding and data gathering.

ü Propose initial concept and space planning according to layout plan.

ü Propose comprehensive color schemes and materials according to concept.

ü Advise on the estimated costs of project based on requirement, concept and design approach.

ü Preparation of all necessary detail drawings and documentation for submissions to relevant authorities for approval.

ü Project management will be introduced.

ü Our team of highly skilled workers and carpenters promise top quality workmanship.

ü Responsible After Services