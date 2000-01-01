Your browser is out-of-date.

DESIGN MILIEU
Landscape Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (5)
     We are a progressive firm specialising exclusively in the field of Landscape Architecture.Established in March 2000, we have successfully handled a wide range of projects varying in their scope and magnitude ranging from small Residential adjunct spaces to the Comprehensive Landscape Development of large Ecological Environs like Dam sites.

    Services
    • Landscape design consultancy for large scale Private Residences
    • Farm houses
    • Resorts
    Service areas
    • Hyderabad
    • Chennai
    • Goa
    • Bangalore
    Company awards
    Awarded the best design by ISOLA (Indian Society for Landscape Architects) in 2014 for our Project Astra Zeneca R & D Center.
    Address
    72/33, II floor, green leaf extension
    560034 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9844081420 www.designmilieu.in

    Reviews

    Maria Jeslin
    about 4 years ago
    Mirdoddi Rohit
    about 3 years ago
    Ravi Prakash
    Interesting
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
