Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
M.A. Banthia &amp; Co.
Lighting in Ahmedabad
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Landscape Lights Effects., M.A. Banthia & Co. M.A. Banthia & Co. Interior landscaping
    Landscape Lights Effects., M.A. Banthia & Co. M.A. Banthia & Co. Interior landscaping
    Landscape Lights Effects., M.A. Banthia & Co. M.A. Banthia & Co. Interior landscaping
    +2
    Landscape Lights Effects.

    M.A. Banthia & Company based in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), India. The company is committed in providing customized, classic, well-designed, contemporary and classic luminary products. The company was set up with the idea of providing optimum lighting solution for all residence, commercial & outdoor applications.

    Quality Assurance All the products are stored and packaged under the extreme supervision of quality analysts. The products are analyzed under various quality parameters like energy efficiency, longevity etc. The company strives to develop products as per client demands and dispatch them safely in the stipulated time interval.

    Services
    Lighting Solutions & Landscape Lights Designer.
    Service areas
    All over India, worldwide, and Ahmedabad
    Address
    B/101, Titanium City center, Anandnagar road, Satellite, Ahmedabad.
    380015 Ahmedabad
    India
    +98-98761501 www.mabanthia.com
      Add SEO element