SUMAN CREATION respects your privacy and is committed to protecting it. Any personal information that you share with us, stays with us, our affiliates and subsidiaries. Your information will never be shared with a third party that is not our affiliate without your expressed permission. The instances in which the information provided by you shall be disclosed to third parties are as follows: If you expressly permit us to disclose the information; If there is a transfer of our business assets or change in our corporate structure;If we need to share it with contractors or agents who perform services for us; or If we are required by law to disclose the information

Cookies

A cookie is a piece of data stored on the user's hard drive containing information about the user. Usage of a cookie is in no way linked to any personally identifiable information while on our site. Once the user closes their browser, the cookie simply terminates. For instance, by setting a cookie on our site, the user would not have to log in a password more than once, thereby saving time while on our site. If a user rejects the cookie, they may still use our site. The only drawback to this is that the user will be limited in some areas of our site. Cookies can also enable us to track and target the interests of our users to enhance the experience on our site

Some of our business partners use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyze trends, administer the site, track user's movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Sharing

We may, from time to time, share aggregated demographic information with our partners and advertisers. This is not linked to any personal information that can identify any individual person.

We may in the future partner with other parties to provide specific services. When the user signs up for these services, the customer will be made aware that they are registering with a third party and any information provided to us will be subject to this privacy statement. Information retained by the third party will be subject to their privacy statement. Information about the third party privacy policy shall be provided at the time that a user decides to use such third parties' services

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that we are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of each and every web site that collects personally identifiable information. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this site.

Collected Information and Manner of Use

SUMAN CREATION automatically collects some non-personally identifiable information for our own uses, which cannot identify you personally to us or any of our affiliates. This type of information may include your IP address, the type of operating system or browser that you use, or the domain name from which you linked to our site. We collect this information for a variety of reasons, including diagnosing problems with our server or administering our website. Also, collecting this information gives us the best insight into which parts of our website users view the most.

In the future, we may collect personal information with your permission, such as your e-mail address or demographic information, or through surveys or the 'e-mail a friend' feature. This feature simply allows you to share product information with your friends, and any e-mail information that we obtain through this feature is used solely for the purpose of e-mail communication. We don't save the e-mails or addresses in our database, and they're not used for any other purpose than they're originally intended for.

Also, if at any point you make a purchase through us, we'll only ask you for the minimum amount of information necessary to verify that you're the one making the purchase. We'll ask you for your name, address, credit card number and expiration date, only to make sure that the person using the credit card is the person who owns it. Again, we will never sell or share your information with any third party not affiliated with us without first obtaining your permission.

Security

This website takes every precaution to protect our users' information. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email at contact@sumancreation.in

Choice/Opt-out

Our users will be given the opportunity to 'opt-out' of having their information used for purposes not directly related to our site at the point where we ask for the information.

Users who no longer wish to receive promotional materials from us or our partners may opt-out of receiving these communications by replying to unsubscribe in the subject line in the email or email us at contact@sumancreation.in.

Users of our site are always notified when their information is being collected by any outside parties. We do this so our users can make an informed choice as to whether they should proceed with services that require an outside party, or not.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our privacy policy, we will post notice of those changes on our Homepage so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by posting our intended uses on our website at least 5 days prior to our use of such information for that new purpose. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner.