Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Songs Of Summer
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Bangalore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Rooted in Bangalore, india, Songs of Summer, a Garden shop and Pottery Studio, 

    was created with a passion for customizing green concept spaces  from quaint urban balconies, container gardens to edible Rooftop gardens.

     On our journey, we were also introduced to the world of ceramics, which lead us into setting up our pottery studio and creation of our in-house brand. The limited edition Songs of Summer are a fun and quirky line of handcrafted garden products and accessories in terracotta and stoneware.

    We stand for dynamic design ideas, crafted with an eye for detail.

    Services
    Garden Design and Accessories
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    #61, 1st A main, 4th block koramangala, ST Bed Behind maharaja Restaurant
    560034 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8041202275 www.songsofsummer.com
      Add SEO element