Rooted in Bangalore, india, Songs of Summer, a Garden shop and Pottery Studio,

was created with a passion for customizing green concept spaces from quaint urban balconies, container gardens to edible Rooftop gardens.

On our journey, we were also introduced to the world of ceramics, which lead us into setting up our pottery studio and creation of our in-house brand. The limited edition Songs of Summer are a fun and quirky line of handcrafted garden products and accessories in terracotta and stoneware.

We stand for dynamic design ideas, crafted with an eye for detail.