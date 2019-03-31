Esthetics Interiors, Hitesh and Swati are highly experienced and well regarded interior design professionals. Together they have created an interior design studio based in Delhi offering design services to home owners and business owners alike. The team have been designing and executing projects across Delhi and the surrounding areas ever since.

The studio offers a full range on interior services from design and drafting to project management and execution.

Clients can choose from the below services:

Interior Design & Space Planning: If you are looking for a stunning design yet functional space for your home or office that just needs furniture and finishing decor then this is the package for you. Esthetics interior will spend time in understanding your specific needs and creating concepts and 3D designs. Once you approve the design the studio will then go onto survey the site, test the space flow and source any tradesmen for the project in you require.

Furnishings & Decor: If you would prefer to come back to your dream home, all finished and ready to enjoy then consider adding furnishings & decor to your project. The studio offers bespoke furniture solutions and custom decor. This will bring your design ideas to life and create a unique space like no other.

All projects are undertaken with the upmost respect for the clients, the studio runs on the principle, 'It doesn’t matter how much training and experience we have as a Firm, our Clients are always more knowledgeable on what works for them than we will ever be. It’s our job to take that material and translate it into a visual medium.' Clients come first, after all its the clients living with the design.

Do you have an idea for your home but dont know how to put it into effect?

Does your space feel small and disorganised but you dont know a better layout?

Have you started decorating your home and got stuck on the next steps?

Have you found a design/theme you would love in your own home and need a professional to make that dream a reality?

With time and experience they have been able to reduce the time frame for completion of turnkey projects to less than 70% of the industry norm. How? With strict deadlines, a manufacturing unit to create and customise all proposed furniture designs and a dedicated labor force.

Contact the studio for a no obligation quote on your project!



