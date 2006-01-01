Your browser is out-of-date.

ArchiDes
Architects in Amritsar,Punjab
Projects

    Residence M-35, ArchiDes ArchiDes Modern houses
    Residence M-35, ArchiDes ArchiDes Modern houses
    Residence M-35, ArchiDes ArchiDes Modern houses
    Residence M-35
    DRONA PHYSIOTHERAPY, ArchiDes ArchiDes Modern
    DRONA PHYSIOTHERAPY, ArchiDes ArchiDes Modern
    DRONA PHYSIOTHERAPY, ArchiDes ArchiDes Modern
    DRONA PHYSIOTHERAPY

    ArchiDes an “Architecture firm” was instituted in August 2006 with a motive of erecting clear and simple designs with a modernist approach and functional aesthetics.

                             Ar. Amit Arora the founder partner and Ar. Deepti Bhatia are heading the firm with graphic designer and civil engineer Mr. Ajay Arora providing an edge to Architecture and Interior design respectively. Presently the firm is dealing into projects related to residential, institutional Architecture & interior design. The firm is committed towards innovative & transparent way of dealing into architecture profession and emphasizes more on effective project management agglomeration of architectural and engineering services.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior, and landscape
    Service areas
    Amritsar,Punjab
    Company awards
    Commendation trophy from NDTV Design and architecture
    Address
    F-7/575,Kashmir Avenue,Batala Road
    143001 Amritsar,Punjab
    India
    +91-1832274192 archides.in
