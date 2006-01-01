ArchiDes an “Architecture firm” was instituted in August 2006 with a motive of erecting clear and simple designs with a modernist approach and functional aesthetics.

Ar. Amit Arora the founder partner and Ar. Deepti Bhatia are heading the firm with graphic designer and civil engineer Mr. Ajay Arora providing an edge to Architecture and Interior design respectively. Presently the firm is dealing into projects related to residential, institutional Architecture & interior design. The firm is committed towards innovative & transparent way of dealing into architecture profession and emphasizes more on effective project management agglomeration of architectural and engineering services.