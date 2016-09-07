Swimming Pool Membranes : Reinforced Pool Membranes to dress up Swimming Pools.

These membranes can be used for renovating pools or for the new pools. Reinforced membrane is extremely resistant and flexible. One can install it on any pre-existing material in the half time it takes to install conventional systems like tiles – which will be much economical. These membranes are available in a wide variety of designs and colors. Allowing to customize pool and give it personal touch as per designers imaginations.

Many Olympic Pools, Hotel Pools or Aquatic Park Pools worldwide have such pool membranes installed successfully sience many decades & requiring minimum maintenance & it carries performance guarantees for complete watertightness.

Advantages of such membranes are

1. Pool Membranes are Antislips, Anti fading, Resistance to UV, Bacteria,

2. Whole Swimming Pool can be constructed in a very short period.

3. You can design Swimming pool of any size, shape, designs & decoration – no need to wait for curing as need in the conventional tiled pools.

4. 100% Water proof – with performance warranty of 10 years ++,

5. Less maintenance as compared to a conventional pool Swimming Pool Membranes are resistance to Development of Micro Organisms, Bacteria, Fungi, Etc., making pools more hygienic. Swimming Pool

6. Membranes are available in various colors, Designs. Repels dirt, stains – which facilitates the cleaning of the membranes & preventing them from premature ageing.

7. No more black joints you will find in the pools. No more raised glass mosaic tiles – which are proned to health hazardous / accidents.

8. No more flaking of paintworks & easy to clean.

9. You need not to do any waterproofing with any kinds of chemicals or coatings., You need not to fix tiles, as membranes are available in Tiles Designs as well. Easy to Repairs & Maintenance, Perfect Systems for existing Leaking Water Bodies, Swimming Pools. Acts as a shield against scratches and grazes due to constant use.

Types of pool membranes are :

1. Homogeneous PVC Membranes for prefabricated liner pouches Reinforced PVC membranes for on-site lining

Plain colours with or without PMMA upper layer Printed designed with or without PMMA upper layer Textured Plain colored or Printed Designed Membranes with or without PMMA upper layer. Architects, Designers, Owners of the pools has many options to choose to have Elegant, Sensual, Dreamy, Crystal Clear, Relaxing, Beautiful, and Glimmering Pools.