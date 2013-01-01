Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Chic interior for your office , Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
    Chic interior for your office , Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
    Chic interior for your office , Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
    +23
    Chic interior for your office
    Interior Design Bangalore 2BHK Apartment , Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room Plywood Beige
    Interior Design Bangalore 2BHK Apartment , Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room Plywood Brown
    Interior Design Bangalore 2BHK Apartment , Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Mediterranean style bedroom Plywood Brown
    +8
    Interior Design Bangalore 2BHK Apartment
    Apartment Interior Design Bangalore 4BHK, Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern kitchen Plywood Grey
    Apartment Interior Design Bangalore 4BHK, Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room Plywood Wood effect
    Apartment Interior Design Bangalore 4BHK, Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room Wood effect
    +3
    Apartment Interior Design Bangalore 4BHK

    At DesignArc Inteiors, we highly esteem outperforming the center of plan by conveying lavish and creative homes that specifically connect to our customer's needs. Every venture begins with a concept and every idea is made from an extremely individual association with our customers. Our first need is to take an ideal opportunity to comprehend the individual needs of every customer and apply them all through the interior imaginative process. The final product is a collaboration of each of our colleagues meeting up to create a real style home which is a mark of personality for our customers to esteem for a lifetime.

    Best interior design company in bangalore India. Design arc interiors is the leading interior designers in bangalore. Hire design arc Interior design companies in bangalore to bring your dream home or office space design into reality. We are the best interior decorators in bangalore get your quote today! Some of our services are apartment interior design services, villa interior design services, bedroom interior design services, kitchen interior design services, Living room interior design services, Kids room interior design services, Hall interior design services, Staircase interior design services, Office interior design services, Corporate office space interior design services, Retail or shopping interior design services, Hospital interior design services, Hotel interior design services etc.

    Interior Designers in Bangalore, Interior Design Company in Bangalore, Interior Design Services in Bangalore, Top Interior Decorators in Bangalore, Interior Design Firms in Bangalore, Interior Design Companies in Bangalore, Interior Design Consultants in Bangalore

    Address: No 62, 2nd Floor, 6th Cross, 27th Main Rd, 1st Sector, HSR Layout Bangalore, Karnataka 560102

    Mobile: 9620789719

    Website: https://www.designarcinteriors.com/

    Services
    • home interior design
    • Interior Design Company in Bangalore
    • Interior Decorators in Bangalore
    • Interior Designers in Bangalore
    • residential interior design
    • Bedroom interior design
    • Bathroom interior design
    • Living room interior design
    • commercial interior design
    • Office Interior Decorators in Bangalore
    • Office Interior Design
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    • interior design and consulting
    • bangalore
    Company awards
    Best Interior Design Company Bangalore 2013
    Address
    No 62, 2nd Floor, 6th Cross, 27th Main Rd, 1st Sector, HSR Layout Bangalore, Karnataka 560102
    560102 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9620789719 www.designarcinteriors.com

    Reviews

    deeptimanj
    Design Arc Interiors is deliver an impressive interior designs to customer's expectation. You guys are made my home awesome. What i expected really it has done by your work
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: September 2017
    Edit
    Aswin Brandstory
    Innovative and creative designs from the team. Elegant and timely designs... Excellent support and innovation...
    6 months ago
    Aswin Kumar
    My wife love the Professional and beautiful design work done by the Design Arc team. They delivered the project in time and we were fine. Their team is so talented and dedicated. You would definitely go "WOW" after looking at their work.
    3 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element