Bluebell Interiors
Interior Architects in Hyderabad
Reviews (5)
Projects

    • An earthy brown & rich lobby of an apartment, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Classic style living room
    An earthy brown & rich lobby of an apartment, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Classic style living room
    An earthy brown & rich lobby of an apartment, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Classic style living room
    An earthy brown & rich lobby of an apartment
    An interiors for rent purpose.., Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern nursery/kids room
    An interiors for rent purpose.., Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern living room
    An interiors for rent purpose.., Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern living room
    An interiors for rent purpose..
    An affair with mirrors in Hyderabad, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern kitchen Plywood Brown
    An affair with mirrors in Hyderabad, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern kitchen Plywood Beige
    An affair with mirrors in Hyderabad, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern kitchen Plywood Beige
    An affair with mirrors in Hyderabad
    Girls bedroom, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom Plywood Pink
    Girls bedroom, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom Plywood Pink
    Girls bedroom, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom Plywood Pink
    Girls bedroom
    kids bedroom, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom
    kids bedroom, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom
    kids bedroom, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom
    kids bedroom
    An elderly couple's flat with beige & chocolate interiors, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern kitchen Plywood Brown
    An elderly couple's flat with beige & chocolate interiors, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern living room MDF Brown
    An elderly couple's flat with beige & chocolate interiors, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern living room Plywood White
    An elderly couple's flat with beige & chocolate interiors

    Started in 2007, Bluebell Interiors is an experienced service provider in the field of interiors. With projects spread across Hyderabad, there is no zone in the field of interiors which remained untouched from our designers. With a good background of education,years of experience & a strong network of suppliers & vendors, we believe that we can turn anyone’s dream into reality.

    We take immense pride in whatever work we have done already. We work dedicatedly in ongoing projects & look forward to what need our midas touch.

    Services
    Interior design services
    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Address
    survey no. 11, kondapur
    500084 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9848911478 bluebellinteriors.co.in
    Legal disclosure

    http://bluebellinteriors.co.in/projects/

    Reviews

    shweta agarwal
    Pathetic work to say the least. The quality of fixtures and fittings is very cheap. In the very first year we experienced ample breaks...and the worst part was the false ceiling tile fell on the study table where we usually sit but by God's grace was not sitting at the time it fell. The attitude of the owner Mr.sharad is not at all pleasant. We moved in the house as tenants and the owner resides in UK and gave us Mr. Sharads contact number to seek his help with house fixtures as the owner hada warranty period going on with bluebell. However Mr sharad was never prompt in responding to our requests and we always had to route it through the owner. I just don't get that. We have stayed in our own house before this for good 8 years but never experienced the breakages that we did in the house done my blue bell. If you guys value your life pls thibk twice before hiring these guys. Sharing pictures of their bad work.
    almost 2 years ago
    Anand Muley
    I had 2 interiors projects with Bluebell interiors. Very much happy with process and end product. I took more time and iterations for finalizing my designs for which I am sorry. I had recommended friends after my 1st Apt interiors and they were also very much happy with end product. Best wishes to Bluebell interiors Team. Thanks
    almost 2 years ago
    Ankit Agrawal
    Hired their services for my new house in Kondapur. Very impressed with their work. They were able to give the most attractive designs according to my preference. Moreover, they didn't compromise on the quality of materials either. I was kept in loop for every decision, and both parties matched on their aim for getting the value for money. Definitely recommend people who want to give form to their vision to hire their services.
    almost 2 years ago
      Add SEO element