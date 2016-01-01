Your browser is out-of-date.

Illya Kitchens
Kitchen Planners in West Drayton
Reviews (0)
    • Illya Kitchens is your one stop shop for bespoke German kitchen solutions. We are based in London and offer our services nationwide. Illya Kitchens is a family run business, with over a decade of experience in kitchens & building work, we have worked hard to source the best quality kitchens from a superior German manufacturer. In modern times it can be difficult to find a company that prioritises customer needs; however at Illya Kitchens we take pride in being able to provide esteemed customer service to suit every requirement and budget. We are able to keep costs to a minimum by having a direct contract with our German supplier; this eliminates middlemen, delivery costs, etc – savings which we bring directly to you, the customer. We understand the needs of every customer & tailor a unique solution using state of the art computer aided design software and the best experts in the industry. We work with all budgets to find a solution which suits every client.

    Service areas
    Caterham and West Drayton
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz 2016 Service Award.
    Address
    11 Liddall Way
    UB7 8PG West Drayton
    United Kingdom
    +44-2035444281 www.illyakitchens.com
