SNK is a multi- disciplinary architecture and design practice offering a combination of design expertise across a diverse typology of projects. Areas of expertise include Architecture, Master planning, Urban Design, Conservation, Graphics and Interior Design. This combined with resources in engineering services enables SNK to ensure high-quality, innovative and functional solutions are delivered on time and within budget. The design process is propelled by extensive research, site and cultural context. It is inspired by innovative and vernacular methods of construction and use of indigenous local materials and arts and crafts ,while evolving steadily within the parameters of sustainable design principles.

SNK was founded in Mumbai as Somaya & Kalappa Consultants in 1978. Spanning over four decades, this multi- award winning practice is currently led by founder and principal architect Brinda Somaya and her lawyer turned architect daughter, Nandini Sampat. SNK continues to build upon its inclusive mode of practice enabling it to take on diverse projects at all scales. These include institutional campuses, public buildings, hospitals, hotels, housing, retail, corporate offices, museums and galleries, resorts, Information Technology parks and private homes. SNK has grown into a collaborative practice that has developed strong and respectful working relationships with leading international practices, most notably Jim Polshek, Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects, Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, Kohn Pedersen Fox and OMA.