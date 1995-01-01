Since 1995, concern is engaged in providing services for Architectural planning - designing, Interior planning - designing, construction management, real estate consultant, project planning- management etc.

We have worked for residential and commercial apartments, Hotels and restaurants, Industries and ware houses, Individual homes and banglows.

We are working on energy efficient, Eco- friendly and green building concepts. We follows ancient Indian law of civilization - VASTU , Which is based on natural resources of energy.