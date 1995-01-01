Since 1995, concern is engaged in providing services for Architectural planning - designing, Interior planning - designing, construction management, real estate consultant, project planning- management etc.
We have worked for residential and commercial apartments, Hotels and restaurants, Industries and ware houses, Individual homes and banglows.
We are working on energy efficient, Eco- friendly and green building concepts. We follows ancient Indian law of civilization - VASTU , Which is based on natural resources of energy.
- Services
- Engaged in services for Architectural
- Interior design and planning
- Project monitoring
- Construction management and Vastu consultancy
- Service areas
- Any where
- Company awards
- Many awards in various fields like architecture, interior, vastu, design
- Address
-
B- 204 Panch Ratna apartment, Chopasni road
342003 Jodhpur
India
+91-9829184509 www.vastukruti.com