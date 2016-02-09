Rishika Interior and Developer Pvt. Ltd. has a dedicated team to take the burden of Interior and Exterior designing and implementing and allowing the customer to have their dream project live. Rishika drawsdirection and inspiration from their clients and how they function in their environment. We strongly believethat the success of a design project lies in the precise detailing and execution. To maintain a healthybalance in our ecology and environment, we use high efficiency products with least adverse affects.

Our Area of Expertise includes:

1. The Concept of Green Building: Green building is the practice of creating structures andusing processes that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient throughouta building's long life-cycle from sitting to design, construction, operation, maintenance, renovation anddeconstruction. Increases of extreme Global Warming have led us to follow the concept of GreenBuilding. This is an effective way to contribute to conservation of natural resources.

2. Bamboo wood: We have been using bamboo wood for flooring from a period of time. Bamboowood flooring is becoming a popular and attractive alternative to hardwood flooring because of itscost, durability and eco-friendly properties. Bamboo is a regenerating grass so it grows much fasterthan hardwood trees, making it more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

3. Customize Furniture: Keeping in mind the quality, durability and longevity of the materials. Wedesign trendy, stylist and comfortable furniture of your choice with maximum utilization of space.

4. Kitchen: The kitchen is the most important part in your home because it is the centre of your family'sday-to-day living. For daily preservation of our edibles we need proper food storage that is easilyaccessible. More usage of smart materials. Kitchen should be designed in such a way that it is eco-friendly and gets maximum amount of daylight. Keeping in mind the utility and functionality we installand recommend the best quality chimney, countertop, tiles, and maximum storage for your kitchen.

Expertise in planning layout, lighting, color selection, material selection, designing and executingcustomized furniture, decorations and other designs.

Transforming homes into our clients’ dream vision.

5. Lighting Home Automation: Home Automation makes homes and workplaces more efficient, andsustainable for living. A home automation system is a technological solution that enables automatingthe bulk of electronic, electrical and technology-based tasks. It uses a combination of hardware andsoftware technologies that enables to control and manage over appliances and devices. Homeautomation gives you safety, security, time saving and access to control devices wherever installed inyour home from a mobile device anywhere in the world.

Phases of Design:

1. Requirement: Knowing the requirement and functionality of the entire area.

2. Selection of Design: Keeping in mind the preferences of the client along with the research of thedesigner for comfortable living and healthy ambience.

3. Approval of the Design: Presentation of the Floor layout in AutoCAD and 3D design in 3D maxgiving the client a perfect picture of the ideas of the design before implementation.

Our Services:To provide innovative and high quality interior design, space planning and renovationconsultations and services for both Residential and Commercial projects. With our experienced in-house designers, we provide consultation with affordable prices and will guide through the process ofyour renovation. We also ensure that the after-service is provided to all of our clients.

Get to know us

Rishika Interior and Developer (P) Ltd. is a real estate company which serves as a One-Stop solution forall interior designing needs starting from Lighting Products and Home Automation to Lingel Windows andDoors. Keeping our valuable customer’s needs in mind, we provide sustainable energy effective serviceslike proper light management services which can reduce 60% of your energy consumption, and which willalso save your money. Rishika Interior is also the channel partner of high quality; eco-friendly andmaintenance free Lingel Windows & Doors which was established in 1959 at Germany. The firm isbacked by a team of skilled and committed professionals that includes renowned Architect, InteriorDesigners, Developer and Management experts with pertinent track records highly regarded in theirrespective fields. Our staffs are well experienced and have sound technical knowledge which helps us todeliver the best quality services and products.We are one of the first construction companies in Northeastern India, who brought the concept of Greenbuilding. Green buildings are environmentally responsible resource structures which can be easilyoperated and maintained. We encourage the use of maximum natural daylight which decreases the needof artificial lighting during day making it an environment friendly building.



