DesignQube is a process driven team of Architects & Interior Designers based out of Chennai, Bangalore & Coimbatore. We are a unique design practice dealing each project with small interdisciplinary teams, the client being a design partner. We specialize in Architecture, Interior Design, master Planning, Project management, Landscape Design & Arts and Graphics across all sectors (i.e - Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare, Commercial, Retail, Institutions, Industries..etc)