DesignQube Archtiects &amp; Interior Designers
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Reviews (0)
    • DesignQube is a process driven team of Architects & Interior Designers based out of Chennai, Bangalore & Coimbatore. We are a unique design practice dealing each project with small interdisciplinary teams, the client being a design partner. We specialize in Architecture, Interior Design, master Planning, Project management, Landscape Design & Arts and Graphics across all sectors (i.e - Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare, Commercial, Retail, Institutions, Industries..etc)

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Master Planning
    • Project Management
    • Landscape Design
    Service areas
    Chennai
    Address
    2/1, Nanjunda Rao Colony, Mylapore
    600004 Chennai
    India
    +91-8144551111 www.designqubearchitects.com
