We are a 3D Animation & Rendering studio specialising in Interiors and Exterior scenes. We also combine our skills in special effects and video production to provide beautifully polished presentations for TV & WEB to enhance your marketing & media material.

We are small team of Design Professionals specialized in Interior Designing and 3D Architectural Visualizations.

Our philosophy is to capture the spatial matrix by analysing our customers business strategy, culture and branding requirements and then translating them through innovative design into a functional, productive and creative work environments and built forms. Good design is no longer an option but a necessity. We, like our clients, believe that good design results in better business .Thus we, through our expansive knowledge, global presence and diverse expertise, facilitate this process.

At Fusson Studio we have a strong culture that encourages great team work and respect amongst our team members and partners. We are a small team of skilled designers who are committed to design excellence and persevere to attain new heights.