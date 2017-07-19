Your browser is out-of-date.

Chaukor Studio
Interior Architects in Noida
Reviews (17)
    Kasheer House
    Duplex, Vasant Vihar
    Reno House
    Arch House
    Osari House
    Wood House
    Chaukor studio is a leading architecture and interior design firm based out of Noida with more than 8 Years of specialized experience. The main focus area of our design expertise lies in High-End Houses, Villas and Bungalows. We also specialize in creating state of the art Corporate Offices and Business Centres. Chaukor is an award winning design firm and has delivered 10+ recognized and internationally acclaimed projects.


    Buildings designed at Chaukor are User-Centric and Eco-Friendly; in other words - REGENERATIVE !


    Head Office- Noida

    C 15, Sector 65 , Noida , Uttar Pradesh-201301

    Branch Office- Ghaziabad

    Chamber - 5, Kamadgiri , Kaushambi, Ghaziabad , Uttar Pradesh-201010

    Branch Office - New Delhi

    1517, Devika Tower , Plot 6 , Nehru Place , New Delhi-110019

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    House Design and Office design
    Company awards
    • 2018 – Award of Honor and Felicitation
    • Architects Association of Noida (AAN)
    • 2018 – Trends Excellence Design Awards—Commendation
    • Residential—Minaret House, Sustainability Category
    • 2017—Shortlisted among top 5 finalists
    • KD Malaviya Oil Museum, Guwahati
    • Design Competition held by the organization Creative Museum Designers
    • 2016—Shortlisted among top 5 finalists
    • Science Gallery Bengaluru
    • Design Competition held by Government of Karnataka
    • 2015—2nd Position, ITO Skywalk
    • Design Competition held by PWD, New Delhi
    • 2015—Honorable Mention, Hibernating Hut
    • Design Competition held by the Government of Nepal
    • 2014—Nomination
    • NDTV Design and Architect of the Year Awards
    • 2012—Honorable Mention, Water Village
    • Design Competition held by the Government of Sharjah
    Address
    C-15, Sector- 65
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-7835000239 chaukorstudio.com
    2018 – Surfaces Reporter

    Eco-Sensitive Approach to Retro-Fitting

    2018 – MGS Architecture

    Changing Face of Indian Architecture

    2017 – Architecture Update (AU)

    A Retrofit Revival (Project – Unboxed Coworking, Noida)

    2017 – Indian Architect and Builder (IA&B)

    Sustainability (Project – Minaret House, Noida)

    2017 – Architecture+Design (A+D)

    Sustainable Design Practices (Project – Unboxed Coworking, Noida)

    2017 – Architecture Update (AU)

    Contemporary Technology and Conventional Ideology (Project – Minaret House, Noida)

    2017 – Design Detail

    Vernacular Design (Project – Unboxed Coworking, Noida)

    2016 – iDecorama

    Reinstating the Foundation (Project – Vault House)

    2015 – Architecture Update 

    Elements in Discourse (Project – Ren Technologies)

    2013 – Indian Architect and Builder (IA&B)

    Project – Inverted Office

    Reviews

    tejeshwi1989
    An architectural design studio exploring the various realms of design and experimenting beyond the conventional practices. The rigorous design process and an eye to detail renders each project a distinct character.
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: February 2018
    Edit
    varun000saini
    CREATIVE! UNIQUE! PROFESSIONAL! Consult for to transform old home into a duplex, great understanding of taste and preference. Group of nice people and get my home the way I wanted. Thank You Chaukor!
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: April 2017
    Edit
    ar.mjavedd
    They are having a great bunch of people to work with and also have an excellent execution team for our residence project. Highly Recommended
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: August 2017
    Edit
