Chaukor studio is a leading architecture and interior design firm based out of Noida with more than 8 Years of specialized experience. The main focus area of our design expertise lies in High-End Houses, Villas and Bungalows. We also specialize in creating state of the art Corporate Offices and Business Centres. Chaukor is an award winning design firm and has delivered 10+ recognized and internationally acclaimed projects.
Buildings designed at Chaukor are User-Centric and Eco-Friendly; in other words - REGENERATIVE !
Head Office- Noida
C 15, Sector 65 , Noida , Uttar Pradesh-201301
Branch Office- Ghaziabad
Chamber - 5, Kamadgiri , Kaushambi, Ghaziabad , Uttar Pradesh-201010
Branch Office - New Delhi
1517, Devika Tower , Plot 6 , Nehru Place , New Delhi-110019
- Services
- Architecture and Interior Design
- Service areas
- House Design and Office design
- Company awards
- 2018 – Award of Honor and Felicitation
- Architects Association of Noida (AAN)
- 2018 – Trends Excellence Design Awards—Commendation
- Residential—Minaret House, Sustainability Category
- 2017—Shortlisted among top 5 finalists
- KD Malaviya Oil Museum, Guwahati
- Design Competition held by the organization Creative Museum Designers
- 2016—Shortlisted among top 5 finalists
- Science Gallery Bengaluru
- Design Competition held by Government of Karnataka
- 2015—2nd Position, ITO Skywalk
- Design Competition held by PWD, New Delhi
- 2015—Honorable Mention, Hibernating Hut
- Design Competition held by the Government of Nepal
- 2014—Nomination
- NDTV Design and Architect of the Year Awards
- 2012—Honorable Mention, Water Village
- Design Competition held by the Government of Sharjah
- Show all 25 awards
- Address
-
C-15, Sector- 65
201301 Noida
India
+91-7835000239 chaukorstudio.com
2018 – Surfaces Reporter
Eco-Sensitive Approach to Retro-Fitting
2018 – MGS Architecture
Changing Face of Indian Architecture
2017 – Architecture Update (AU)
A Retrofit Revival (Project – Unboxed Coworking, Noida)
2017 – Indian Architect and Builder (IA&B)
Sustainability (Project – Minaret House, Noida)
2017 – Architecture+Design (A+D)
Sustainable Design Practices (Project – Unboxed Coworking, Noida)
2017 – Architecture Update (AU)
Contemporary Technology and Conventional Ideology (Project – Minaret House, Noida)
2017 – Design Detail
Vernacular Design (Project – Unboxed Coworking, Noida)
2016 – iDecorama
Reinstating the Foundation (Project – Vault House)
2015 – Architecture Update
Elements in Discourse (Project – Ren Technologies)
2013 – Indian Architect and Builder (IA&B)
Project – Inverted Office