Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Artis Interiorz Private Limited
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • " I Belong To U ", Artis Interiorz Private Limited Artis Interiorz Private Limited Living roomStorage
    " I Belong To U ", Artis Interiorz Private Limited Artis Interiorz Private Limited Dining roomDressers & sideboards
    " I Belong To U ", Artis Interiorz Private Limited Artis Interiorz Private Limited Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    +8
    " I Belong To U "
    Apartment, Artis Interiorz Private Limited Artis Interiorz Private Limited Modern living room
    Apartment, Artis Interiorz Private Limited Artis Interiorz Private Limited Modern living room
    Apartment, Artis Interiorz Private Limited Artis Interiorz Private Limited Modern living room
    +1
    Apartment

    Artis Interiorz Private Limited is basically a " Turnkey Interior And Exterior Design Solutions Firm " . We are providing our End - To - End Services in Bangalore , Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. We are handling exclusively Residential Projects like Apartment , Villa , Bungalows and Row Houses. 

    Our mission is " Creating Style And  Comfort " for our valued Customers.

    Services
    Turnkey Interior And Exterior Design Solutions
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Company awards
    Client Satisfaction 
    Address
    11108 , Tower—11 , Prestige Shantiniketan
    560048 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9986661736 www.artisinteriorz.com

    Reviews

    Tejaram Sau
    2 months ago
    Harsha Marshall
    Excellent work 👍
    3 months ago
    Ratan choudhary
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element