A design firm that believes in THE PROCESS, EXCEPTIONAL FINISHES and a dash of DRAMA to create interior and architectural spaces. The firm's design style is majorly contemporary with elements of tradition and a burst of colour. The Principal Architect's interests in travel, culture, nature and colours inspire her design sensibilities.

We at the studio have been working on projects ranging from design of residences and boutiques to large scale factory offices and health care clinics. Our clients include Sureka Group of Industries, Ohris etc.