Unnati Pingle Design Studio
Interior Architects in Hyderabad
Reviews (6)
    • A design firm that believes in THE PROCESS, EXCEPTIONAL FINISHES and a dash of DRAMA to create interior and architectural spaces. The firm's design style is majorly contemporary with elements of tradition and a burst of colour. The Principal Architect's interests in travel, culture, nature and colours inspire her design sensibilities.

    We at the studio have been working on projects ranging from design of residences and boutiques to large scale factory offices and health care clinics. Our clients include Sureka Group of Industries, Ohris etc.

    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Landscape design & Renovation
    Hyderabad
    1004, Road no.50, Jubilee Hills
    500033 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9959020118
    Design Entrepreneur, Unnati Pingle is a certified Architect from SPA,JNTU with a Masters degree from Edinburgh College of Art.She has a strong base not only in Contemporary Architecture but also in renovation.

    Bulusu Vishwanath
    Best Design Studio with all latest Pattern and Designs and Shapes and fasinating Colours to Your House to Get the Best Pattern and Structure at the Best Way.
    3 months ago
    Sambasiva Rao
    Responseble
    almost 3 years ago
    Shyam K.shyam
    Awsome
    over 4 years ago
