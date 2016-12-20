Aarna Kitchen Impressions is associated with Stainless steel industries for last 19 years. Currently we are into manufacturing of stainless steel wire baskets, aluminum tandem drawers, accessories and hardware. Our products are manufactured as per maintaining high quality standards in regards to finishing and timely delivery of products.

Over the years we are expanded into manufacturing of high end shutters like pigmented with lamination, PU painted, back painted acrylic, digitally printed shutter with high gloss finish, PVC, laminated shutters & carcass.