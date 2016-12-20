Your browser is out-of-date.

AARNA KITCHEN IMPRESSIONS
Kitchen Manufacturers in Vasai Road [East], Palghar District
    Aarna Kitchen Impressions is associated with Stainless steel industries for last 19 years. Currently we are into manufacturing of stainless steel wire baskets, aluminum tandem drawers, accessories and hardware. Our products are manufactured as per maintaining high quality standards in regards to finishing and timely delivery of products.

    Over the years we are expanded into manufacturing of high end shutters like pigmented with lamination, PU painted, back painted acrylic, digitally printed shutter with high gloss finish, PVC, laminated shutters & carcass.

    Services
    • Modular kitchen
    • Accessories & Wardrobes
    Service areas
    All over India, Vasai Road [East], and Palghar District
    Address
    401 202 Vasai Road [East], Palghar District
    India
    +91-8828327598 aarnakitchen.in
